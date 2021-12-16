This is the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the most attractive and cheapest of the Galaxy S21

Evan Blass shows us the four finishes and colors of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which seems to finally make an appearance during the next CES in Las Vegas on January 4.

The history of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has taken so many turns that it is difficult at this point to ensure its launch, although it seems that after abandoning it because of the global chip shortage scenario, we can now finally reliably confirm that Samsung has resumed Fan edition of your Galaxy S21 to the joy of many.

And it is that yes friends, the Fan edition they succeed because they listen to users, bringing the best of the Galaxy S to a wider audience thanks to lower prices, and also incorporating Qualcomm hardware most appreciated in practically the whole planet.

On this occasion, the sources tell us about a presentation of the Galaxy S21 FE that would be cited to coincide with the CES in Las Vegas, the January 4, 2022, debuting on the shelves of Samsung’s major markets a few weeks later.

Their prices have even leaked in Europe, and with so much movement the truth is that few surprises will remain around you, because we already know almost everything about the cheapest model of the Galaxy S21 and now the popular leaker Evan Blass shows us all his finishes and shades:

There is not much to comment on, then Samsung is committed to maintaining a similar palette to which I had already used in the original Galaxy S21, making available to users four colors of the Galaxy S21 FE with the same materials and the characteristic design of the photographic module: black, white, lavender and cream.

What we can complete you is a datasheet which seems to live up to expectations, and is that the full specification table that is being shuffled is quite complete:

Screen : 6.4 inches AMOLED FHD + 120Hz

: 6.4 inches AMOLED FHD + 120Hz Chipset : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (or Samsung Exynos 2100 in some markets)

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (or Samsung Exynos 2100 in some markets) RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB Internal storage : 128 or 256 GB (not expandable)

: 128 or 256 GB (not expandable) Connectivity : 5G SA / NSA dual SIM, WiFi 6 dual band, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, aGPS, USB-C

: 5G SA / NSA dual SIM, WiFi 6 dual band, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, aGPS, USB-C Battery : 4,500 mAh (non-removable) with 15W fast charge

: 4,500 mAh (non-removable) with 15W fast charge Rear camera : 64 MP (wide) + ultra wide angle + depth sensor

: 64 MP (wide) + ultra wide angle + depth sensor Frontal camera : 32 MP

: 32 MP Others : Integrated fingerprint reader, Samsung services (Pay, DeX, …)

: Integrated fingerprint reader, Samsung services (Pay, DeX, …) Operating system: Android 12 with One UI 4

It is somewhat late, yes, but the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would by right become the most compensated Galaxy S, with a very attractive price for its possibilities and also, when born with Android 12, ensuring the support of updates at least up to Android 15 .

Let us emphasize the latter, since it seems that Samsung will launch the Fan edition of the Galaxy S21 already directly with Android 12 and its One UI 4.0 customization, which means that the most compensated mobile in price and benefits of the entire Samsung Galaxy catalog would arrive with the latest stable flavor of Android, making sure support of major updates up to Android 15 at least.

Regarding prices, there is talk of some 649 euros for the German market in the case of the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which would go up to 699 euros if we opt for a larger storage, up to 256 GB.

Here we leave you the images with larger size and resolution than @evleaks has risen to his Twitter account, showing the four finishes of the Galaxy S21 FE … Do you like it?

