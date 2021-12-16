This is the mask with pumpkin, vitamin C and glycolic acid that leaves a dazzling face instantly and is super effective in reducing wrinkles, famous word
Beauty is based on patience. We must be
constant with our facial care routine and faithful to each of our products of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and retinol to obtain optimal results that leave us with a perfect and youthful complexion. However, there are times when we cannot wait and our skin needs an instant improvement, due to being too damaged, stressed or because we have some important event in sight.
As we have entered the time of celebrations and that implies constant social gatherings,
we need to look the best face we can get, boasting of a good youthful and attractive face effect with which we are showered with compliments. So what can we use? For we turn to the wisdom of
famouswhose constant red carpets force them to have a dreamy complexion and
the key to a stunning look in minutess they reveal to us what this mask is.
This miraculous cosmetic is
Brightening Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask by Andalou Naturals, a mask that leaves the
glowing skin, even tone and is very effective in blurring wrinkles, with unbeatable reviews praising her results and a list of elite clients including the beautiful actress
Alexandra daddario.
Its formula combines the power of
fruit stem cells, vitamin C, and alpha hydroxy acids, doing a chemical exfoliation that reveals a clean, smooth, radiant complexion, without blemishes and very firm and smooth, without a trace of roughness.
The
Collagen-stimulating and cell-strengthening properties that structure the dermis of vitamin C and stem cells fight sagging and deep expression lines to restore youth to the face, while enhancing its shine and protecting against photoaging. The
Glycolic Acid removes accumulated dead cells that make the skin appear dull and dry, lightening the tone, leveling it and improving pigmentation problems, in the same way that it leaves a velvety and taut feeling.
For its part,
pumpkin rich in vitamins A, C, E and B2, as well as
beta carotene, hydrates, maximizes luminosity, helps correct wrinkles and blemishes, regenerates and decongests, leaning on the
aloe vera, the
tamanu oil, the
hyaluronic acid and the
manuka honey, which also favors cell repair and growth, such as
Apple and the
pineapple.
In addition, it also has
cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg, resulting in an ointment with a delicious, refreshing, stimulating odor, with detox capacity and a magnificent anti-aging that
it will save your life for the amazing appearance it leaves in the short and long term.
You will feel a tingle at first and after 10 or 20 minutes, you just have to rinse with cold water and you will enjoy the results of a movie star face.
With similar ingredients we can find other great ones
masks What
Pumpkin Enzyme Mask by Peter Thomas Roth, to exfoliate, perfect and revive the skin, while leaving a youthful appearance and combat the signs of aging thanks to the
enzymes and pumpkin extract, vitamin C, retinol, and hyaluronic acid.
And the
Apivita Express purifying facial mask, which in just 10 minutes cleanses, exfoliates, refines, unifies, nourishes, hydrates, illuminates and fades the signs of aging thanks to its combination of
pumpkin, kaolin, shea butter, vitamin B5, honey, olive oil, hyaluronic acid and ginger. Leaves a super radiant and youthful complexion.