This is the classic print that all celebrities choose

A new season is coming and we all go out to buy new trendy garments to be in the fashion of what is being asked of us this end of the year. But they exist prints classics that will never go out of style according to celebrities like this one that you will discover below.

The dot print It is one of the favorites of Catalina de Cambridge or of First Ladies like Jill Biden but the famous ones have taken to the streets or have been connected to their networks uploading looks with this print. Today we will show you three celebrities who have shone with him.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shows us a very Cruella style and perfect for parties. Photo: Instagram.

The singer with Latin roots proposes us to wear a dress of dot print in the best Cruella De Vil style. This dress from the low-cost brand H&M went viral after I wore it Camila Cabello.

We are talking about a piece with a boat neckline with an XXL ruffle, a corset and a pleated skirt in a white background and large black dots. She paired this dress with black chiffon gloves, a wet-effect ponytail, and a lot of glitter makeup.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence shows us that dots are the best pattern for pregnant women. Photo: Instagram.

The actress is promoting the movie “Don’t Look Up” with Leonardo Di Caprio and is in her last months of pregnancy, which makes this print chosen by pre-mothers who want to look perfect by wearing something specific.

Jennifer Lawrence She wore a dress with a straight neckline, shoulder pads, long sleeves and knee length on a black background and small white dots. The option of small points was very well chosen since its pregnancy generates volume in the abdomen and if you add very large points, the beautiful curvilinear shape of the future mother’s body will be lost.

Hailee steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld shows us that stitches can also be worn in the form of a jumpsuit. Photo: Instagram.

Another actress who appeared on the red carpet with dot print it was Hailee steinfeld. She took this print back to the 80’s along with a long, fitted black jumpsuit with large gray sequined dots and a bare back.

Another piece that we can wear to the end of the year parties and look impeccable with just one garment and without going crazy to put together a set. Just put on your black stilettos get a hairstyle and you will be ready to enjoy the night.

The dot print it will continue to travel its long way to fame thanks to different celebrities who inspire us to use it.