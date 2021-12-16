this is how to play a “triple-A” on the iPhone

There are some exceptions, but in general the world of mobile games continues to be one of casual and simple games in games that focus on filling our dead times on the subway. Few games that have passed through living room consoles and PCs reach Apple’s mobile devices, but these days just this has happened with ‘Alien: Isolation’. The game is available for pre-order on the App Store and will officially launch tomorrow.

The great gaming experience is achieved, but on large screen terminals



Yes, the ‘Alien: Isolation’ graphics on the iPhone are up to the task.

It must be said all: we are talking about a game from 2014. Qualifiable as triple-A, yes, but with more than seven years old. Anyway, we are talking about a relatively modern game and originally intended to run on consoles and computers that now happens to be playable on iPhones. A sign that, little by little, the companies realize the graphical potential of Apple phones. Even if it is to find new sources of income from their games after being squeezed into consoles.

I’ve been playing ‘Alien: Isolation’ for quite a while on my iPhone 13 Pro Max, which as of this writing is literally the best iPhone one can have for gaming. Does the game get its atmosphere of suspense that led to several streamers to broadcast their games with scares included? The answer is yes, although with some clarifications.





The first thing is that the graphics, at least in the case of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, They are of very good quality. So is performance, with very reasonable load times; and touch controls that are relatively comfortable to use and easy to understand, aided by vibrations from the device itself.

The sound is also achieved (special mention to the original voices of the protagonist), but this is where we must begin to clarify. If you want the atmosphere that the game intends, it is best that you use headphones. The iPhone speakers don’t sound bad, but they do detract from the experience in a game like ‘Alien: Isolation’.



Map details look good despite being intended for televisions or PC screens.

The combination of all these factors and the cinematics of the game make it worthy of being on an iPhone. And this is not a casual game of five-minute subway games: ‘Alien: Isolation’ is the perfect game if you need something that consumes your time on long trips or moments of calm while you visit the family this Christmas.

Of course: I do not think you will get the same experience that I have had if your iPhone is a mini model or an iPhone SE. Big screens become almost essential here, both to appreciate the quality of the game and to make the touch controls comfortable. Therefore, I would rather recommend using 6.1-inch terminals onwards if you want this optimal experience that I am talking about.

Forget playing ‘Alien: Isolation’ on terminals with 32 GB of storage



You better have storage on your iPhone if you want to play ‘Alien: Isolation’.

Playing something like ‘Alien: Isolation’ on an iPhone or iPad has costs beyond economic (its price is 14.99 euros). The game occupies a minimum of 11 GB (And you need 22 GB of free space during installation!), And you are already clear from the beginning that it is best to download all that data before starting the first game for an optimal experience. Depending on the speed of your Wi-Fi that can mean a whole afternoon downloading, but in high-performance networks we can achieve it in a few minutes. Half an hour in my personal experience.

The complexity and demands of the game are also noticeable in the battery: About 40 minutes of play have reduced the battery of my iPhone 13 Pro Max by 7%, in addition to heating it up quite a bit. And if that happens in the champion of the autonomy of the iPhone, I do not even want to think about what should happen in the iPhone mini.

A final cost is that of compatibility. You have to have a fairly modern iOS device to be able to install Alíen: Isolation and depending on what you have, the quality and performance may vary. Here is the list of compatible terminals:

iPhone SE (2020 model)

IPhone 7 Plus and 8 Plus

iPhone X, XR, XS and XS Max

The entire range of iPhone 11, 12 and 13

iPad mini 5 and 6

iPad Pro (2015 models onwards)

iPad Air (2019 models onwards)

iPad (2019 models onwards)

In the same way that I mentioned before, the experience of ‘Alien: Isolation’ can be improved even more if we use an iPad and its large screen to play it. The new iPad mini may be perfect thanks to its size and lightness, for example.

But ultimately, and thanks to the bigger iPhones and headphones, Triple-A game experience (even from 2014) can be carried over to Apple handhelds without too many differences. What’s more: if you like the movie saga, ‘Alien: Isolation’ is a must.