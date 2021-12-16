This 5G beast from Samsung already has more than 90 euros off

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G continues to fall in price, it can already be yours for only 355 euros on Amazon.

120 Hz AMOLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 5G connectivity and a huge 5,000 mAh battery for 355 euros. You do not believe it? Those are all the advantages you can gain by purchasing the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, a mobile that has a recommended sale price of 449 euros, but which now collapses to 355 euros in Amazon.

To enjoy this discount of more than 90 euros -94 euros specifically- you should not do anything special, just take the opportunity and buy it on Amazon. You should not let time go by, well the discount may disappear. You can also buy the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G at PcComponents, although its price only falls until 369 euros.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G at the best price

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is a mobile phone very pretty which, despite what it may seem due to its great battery, is also light and thin. Specifically, the Samsung mobile is 7.4 millimeters thick and weighs 173 grams, which helps be more comfortable when we have it in our hands.

Its screen is of great quality by bringing together the best features: AMOLED, size of 6.7 inch, resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz. With this Galaxy M52 5G you can do everything you want, even play games with the best graphics, because its processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G it has the power to accomplish all of those tasks without hesitation. Also has 5G connectivity.

On the other hand, its good performance is also due to the 6 GB RAM, which allow a noticeable fluidity when moving between open apps. Are 128 GB of storage, with the possibility of expanding it through a microSD card. Your operating system is One UI 3.0 based on Android 11, and is expected to update to Android 12 in 2022.

The Galaxy M52 5G is also a good device for taking pictures, as its 64 MP main camera does not disappoint. In addition, it also has a 12 MP ultra wide angle and a 5 MP macro sensor. With the terminal you can also take good selfies thanks to its 32 MP front camera.

Last but not least, the Samsung mobile integrates a 5,000 mAh battery that you will have no problems in reaching the autonomy journey. It’s compatible with 25W fast charge, but Samsung’s bad habit of not accompanying it with a charger that offers this maximum power is repeated, although we have the solution for you in the next section.

Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is a more than complete mobile, but its use can be even better if you accompany it with the appropriate accessories. The first is a Samsung charger that supports 25W, in order to reduce loading times. It is also interesting to buy a micro SD to expand your storage and a sturdy case to be able to use it with peace of mind. These are our proposals:

Related topics: Phones, Deals, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe