They warn of false lots of medicine, El Siglo de Torreón

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) issued five sanitary alerts on counterfeit batches of drugs, which represent a risk to public health.

The federal agency made public its trade name and the counterfeit components that are listed in parentheses and which are the following: Herceptin (trastuzumab), Avastin (bevacizumab), Relacum (midazolam), Bridion (sugammadex) and Krytantek Ofteno (dorzolamide, timolol , brimonidine).

The Cofepris clarified that these alerts should not be generalized for all medicines, particularly if they are acquired through formally constituted establishments that have a health license or operating notice.

The authority urged citizens to review the batch numbers and inconsistencies described in the event of using any of these five drugs, to rule out any risk.

The products are: Herceptin (trastuzumab), with batches N7396B, 01B3129, N7396B05, B3135 and N7396, all with an expiration date of October 30, 2022, identified as fake.

Avastin (bevacizumab), was also falsified in its presentation of 400 milligrams (mg) / 16 milliliters (mL). It has inconsistencies in the packaging, since the bottle shows the batch number B96896, which is different from the one presented on the box: B9689B098.

The third counterfeit product detected was Relacum (midazolam), from Laboratorios PISA SA de CV. In this case, batches B20J424 and B15U661 have a manipulated expiration date.

Schering Plow SA de CV and Merck Sharp & Dohme, Comercializadora, S. de RL de CV, also presented evidence of the falsification of the drug Bridion (sugammadex). In this case, the indicated batches are S003793 and S029318, in the solution presentation, box with 10 vials of 2 ml.

Cofepris also highlighted the falsification of Krytantek Ofteno (dorzolamide, timolol, brimonidine), elaborated by Laboratorios Sophia, SA de CV This drug is indicated as a treatment for ocular hypertension. The batch numbers handled are: 4020497, 4020050, 4020848, 4020329, 4021412, 4021617, 4020979 and 4020733.

The federal agency called on the population to, in case of identifying the batch numbers mentioned or the inconsistencies indicated, to suspend the use of false products immediately and make a health complaint through the Internet page: gob.mx/ cofepris. They can also report any adverse reaction to email: [email protected]