They involved Arleth Terán with “La Barbie”: it would have been the cause of the attack against Salvador Cabañas

After the book that the journalist Anabel Hernández wrote, Emma and the other narco ladies, shed light on some alleged links between celebrities and drug traffickers, now, it is the actress Arleth Terán, who was romantically related to Edgar Valdez Villareal, “La Barbie”.

Even, according to this information, This relationship would have been the cause of the bullet that the former Americanist soccer player, Salvador Cabañas, received. on October 10, 2010 during his stay at the Bar Bar, a nightclub located on Av. Insurgentes in Mexico City.

According to the story, the attack was the product of a love lawsuit by the actress, who at that time was a partner of the drug trafficker. Since an approach of the footballer to the interpreter it caused the anger of the former head of the cartel’s hitmen, Beltrán Leyva, who ultimately orchestrated the attack.

Later in the book it is explained that the former participant of the Televisa relity show Big brother, Silvia Irabien, who was also related to the cartel, would have been a key piece in understanding the reasons for the attack, since that she received a threat that made mention of Artleth and revealed that what happened to “that asshole” was for “messing with my old woman.”

According to the information, in that same year a narcomanta appeared addressed to “La Chiva”, as the participant of the reality show is also known, threatening her for having testified when it was learned that José Jorge Bladeras Garza, alias “JJ”, was Cabañas’s aggressor.

“Chiva, you know how much I love JJ, I told you to keep quiet and you didn’t, that’s why I’m going to cut off your head. You know that what happened to this asshole was for messing with Arleth Terán and she is my old woman. Atte. La Barbie ”, read on the narcomanta in Periférico Sur, Mexico City.

Regarding the relationship that the soap opera actress would have had with the boss, it is described in the journalistic work that They had an affair that ended Edgar’s relationship with Priscila Montemayor, his ex-wife, since the boss was “very in love” with the interpreter.

“People close to La Barbie confirmed this relationship and described it as constant and stable … the drug trafficker was very much in love with Terán,” the Mexican journalist’s book reads.

“It was very beautiful, super cool, another roll,” a source told the journalist, “Yes, we were with Güero (La Barbie) when he brought Arleth Terán … The Arleth had him very obsessed, he walked a lot with her in clubs, restaurants and gave him jewelry and money “, revealed a testimony that appears in the letter.

Even, according to the narration, Piscila Montemayor knew about her husband’s relationship with the soap opera actress such as The queen is me, unafraid of the truth Y Las Buchonas. However, it all ended in 2010 when his name appeared on the aforementioned narcomanta.

For its part, Arleth denied the alleged relationship in 2016 during a program broadcast To the extreme. As he declared, it was all a “smokescreen” and an attempt by the media to increase their sales.

“It was a smokescreen, I don’t know that person. I think that you, the media, when you want to do great things, do them. Of course, those that sell, because important things are passed through the “triumphal arch” and they do not take them into account “he said back then.

