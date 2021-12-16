They discover a species of aquatic plant from 120 million years ago

EFE.- A team of geologists from the University of Barcelona (northeastern Spain) discovered and reconstructed the ‘Palaeonitella trifurcata’, a new fossil species of freshwater aquatic plant dated between about 120 and 125 million years ago.

As reported by this university in a statement, the discovery took place from plant organs found separately in a layer of calcareous rock in the Garraf Natural Park, within the Spanish municipality of Olivella.

The reconstruction consisted of the interlocking of the different organs of the plant – the main stem, the branches and the fructifications – as if they were the pieces of a puzzle.

This aquatic plant is one of the few fossil carophytes, multicellular algae that are considered the ancestors of vascular plants, which have been completely reconstructed.

Don’t miss: INAH finds 17 burials from the 19th century in front of the San Fernando pantheon

Plants from the past can often be preserved in the fossil record with separate organs, which forces the scientific community to create different groups of related organisms to link the different components and thus reconstruct the entire plant.

“The most exceptional thing about the studied fossil is not that it has been preserved until today, but that it has been possible to relate its organs to each other to rebuild the entire plant ”, highlights the professor of the Department of Earth and Ocean Dynamics of the UB, Carles Martín-Closas.

The study of the sedimentology and the microfossils associated with the ‘Palaeonitella trifurcata’ allows the reconstruction of a paleoenvironment with freshwater coastal lagoons, connected laterally with bays protected from marine or brackish salinity.

In this habitat of the Lower Cretaceous (the historical stage to which the species belongs), typical organisms of shallow waters lived, such as benthic foraminifera or chlorophytes of the dasicladales group, an order of the chlorophyll algae.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information