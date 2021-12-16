They ask to suspend the Premier League day due to the increase in covid cases

The coach of Brentford, Thomas Frank, requested the suspension of the next day of the Premier League due to the fact that there is an increasing number of infections by covid.

The position of the Premier League is, so far, to analyze the cases one by one and not suspend the date Getty Images

Total, three meetings were postponed in the last week, Brighton & Hove Albion-Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford-Manchester United and the duel that this Wednesday should have faced Burnley ya Watford.

As Frank explained, the Brentford currently has thirteen infected people between players and club employees.

“Cases are skyrocketing in all Premier League clubs. Everyone is suffering from this problem. Postponing this day of the Premier and the next round of the League Cup would give everyone time to disinfect the training fields and recover the players“said the Brentford coach.

The position of the Premier League so far is to analyze the cases one by one and these days it has been known that he has rejected the request of some clubs such as Brighton and Leicester to suspend their matches, despite the fact that they did not have many of the first team players.

This will be the first weekend in which the new measures to avoid contagion enters into force in the Premier, with the request of vaccination passport or negative test for fans in stadiums.