The Woman in the House Across from the Girl in the Window: The Netflix Miniseries

Kristen bell is the brand new protagonist of this limited series of eight chapters. Known and praised for her role in the recently concluded ‘The Good Place’, Bell is joined by the talents of Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelly Henning, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

On which thrillers is the black comedy The Woman Across the House from the Girl in the Window based?

Amy Adams in the thriller The Woman in the Window Courtesy

As we already anticipated, this miniseries seeks to become a different comedy where it mocks, and to a certain extent, exalts the characteristics of the thriller movies. If we talk about clear references, ‘The woman in the house in front of the girl in the window’ (title that is difficult to say of a single without exhaling deeply before doing it) has a clear nod to ‘The woman at the window‘. From their synopsis, where they tell us about the protagonist’s addiction to alcohol, specifically to wine, as well as the ‘window’, the presence of a murder and the clear gaslighting what they do to the protagonist, including that they both share a name; the references to the Amy Adams movie are overwhelming.

He also makes a clear satire of ‘The girl on the train‘, another film based on literature, where a woman with an alcohol problem tries to solve an enigma and a possible murder. To these psychological thrillers With surprising endings and twists of a screw, we can add an incredible list of films to which the Kristen Bell comedy could refer, films like ‘Paranoia‘(with Shia laBeouf and Sarah Romer) or’The secret Window‘(with Johny Depp).

When does The Woman in the House Opposite the Girl in the Window premiere?

The miniseries is one of thes expected releases for this beginning of 2022 and the streaming giant has it planned for him January 28. Therefore, it would not hurt to mark it on the calendar to set the date for this series worthy of a Sunday in front of the armchair.