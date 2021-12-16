The truth behind the resignation of Edgar Mejía to Chivas Femenil

A couple of days ago the technician of the Chivas Femenil, Edgar Mejía announced his resignation to attend to personal matters that have to do with a divorce issue with which he was his partner for eight years, which motivated his departure from the team with the intention of concentrating on a family issue that for the moment is above your professional situation.

Through a statement the “Chore” explained the reasons that led him to make a drastic decision in his working life to fix personal situations that obviously did not have it fully with the Rebaño Sagrado, which remained in the Quarterfinals within the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament, eliminated for the third time thanks to the staunch rival.

“I want to share with you that as of today, for personal reasons, I will stop being the Technical Director from Chivas Female. Leading this team has been a fascinating and valuable growth experience in many aspects of my life, but due to reasons beyond the Club (sic), I have made the decision to leave the institution to focus on solving a personal situation ”, it was part of what Mejía published.

What is the real reason for Edgar Mejía’s departure?

In this sense, journalist David Medrano explained in the newspaper Récord that the strategist, who left Chivas after playing a Final the previous semester against Tigres and now with a defeat in Quarter finals, He did not want to continue in office because his personal situation could be defined in the tribes, that is, through a trial, which would end up tarnishing the Guadalajara institution as well.

“Faced with the situation of a personal problem that clashes with the principles of the institution, Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía decided to resign. According to what is known, in the next few days the issue could reach the courts and Mejía wants to have the opportunity to seek to solve it without having any relationship with the Herd ”, the communicator explained.