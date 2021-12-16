The Suicide Squad comes home in combo version

GUADALAJARA, Jal., December 14, 2021. Among the releases in home format and as an option for a good Christmas gift, the Warner Bros. Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn and starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, stands out. John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis, among others.

Now after two films and a third to come with the misfit team of heroes from the house of ideas, a story can be perfectly balanced with character development, action and humor.

Among the additional features on Blu-ray and DVD, the deleted and extended scenes stand out, as well as the Bloopers in filming, as well as the realization of four of the most epic scenes, the origins of the Suicide Squad comic Bringing the King to life. Jaws, James Gunn’s brainchild of The Suicide Squad, features three retro-style trailers and various directorial commentary.

Within the story once again the government sends the most dangerous Supervillains in the world: Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Rey Tiburon, Harley Quinn and others to the island of Corto Maltese, armed with the highest technology and under the sole supervision of the Colonel. Rick Flag, traverse the dangerous jungle on a search and destroy mission.

At the forefront of the names we have Margot Robbie back as her already iconic incarnation of Harley Quinn who steals the spotlight again in many moments as she is used to, because she feels confident and in tune with the character, delivering an even more solid interpretation than in the previous installment and in his solo movie.

The one who comes to take command is Idris Elba as Bloodsport, because although many might think that it would be a blatant copy of Will Smith’s Deadshot, Elba and Gunn manage to give the character a very different background and mission, becoming someone three-dimensional with whom to empathize.

Here the dynamics and chemistry of the characters this time is shined in every moment that the team is together, they are on the battlefield or spending a moment of camaraderie in a bar and you can see why they are part of the team, by At the same time, it is understood where they come from and we can glimpse where they will go, although they will have several surprises along the way.

And as always, one misstep and they’re dead, whether at the hands of an enemy, teammate, or at the hands of Agent Waller herself.