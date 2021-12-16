The sad story behind Zahara, the eldest daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Zahara Jolie-Pitt She is the second adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and since she began to be a faithful companion of her mother on the red carpets, she became a benchmark of fashion and style.

The 16-year-old, born in Ethiopia, captivates with her beauty, deep gaze and their looks more controversial, given by the choice of colors or the elegance of each garment you wear.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker