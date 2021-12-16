The sad story behind Zahara, the eldest daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Zahara Jolie-Pitt She is the second adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and since she began to be a faithful companion of her mother on the red carpets, she became a benchmark of fashion and style.

The 16-year-old, born in Ethiopia, captivates with her beauty, deep gaze and their looks more controversial, given by the choice of colors or the elegance of each garment you wear.

However, not everything is so sophisticated in the story of the daughter of two of the most important actors in Hollywood. On the contrary, a sad past marked the destiny of his life.

As he repeatedly assured Jolie, Zahara She has a very strong personality, and defined her as “an extraordinary African woman.”

That woman came into Angelina’s life in 2005, when the star of tomb Raider he adopted her from the Addis Ababa orphanage in Ethiopia when she was only six months old. But who left it there in the first place?

The biological mother of Zahara is named Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, a woman who is currently 34 years old and some time ago was encouraged to tell the story that led her to leave her daughter in that place.

In dialogue with Daily mail, Mentewab revealed that she was attacked by a stranger when she was 19 years old. The man forcibly entered his grandmother’s house and abused her. Within a few months she found out she was pregnant.

But that is not all. When the family of the biological mother of Zahara he knew the situation, he totally rejected it. That plunged her into total poverty and into a world without possibilities for the baby that was on the way.

The girl was born malnourished and with little hope of life. It was then that Manteweb He left her with her mother, who defined the best future for the newcomer.

The truth is the story of Zahara It ended ideally, and not all children in Ethiopia have the same fate. Today the young woman shines before the flashes, enjoys a life without limitations and can be whoever she wants to be.

However, behind this story runs another version in Hollywood: the girl’s mother died of AIDS. Some media assure that those were the words of the very Angelina Jolie in the past, but who can prove it?

With these data it can be concluded that Zahara never met Manteweb. But the African woman does not hold any grudge against the actress, and on the contrary assured: “By taking her, Angelina saved my baby’s life and saved my life too. I will always be very grateful to him for that. “