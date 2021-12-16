The risks of informing the world about the possibility of an apocalypse

Until now, one of the theoretical duties of the astronomer is to inform the public that something very big and horrible is about to happen: soon the sun will explode, a black hole has just got in the way of Earth, hostile aliens gathered an armada behind of the moon.

In “Don’t look up”The new movie of Netflix, a pair of astronomers, played by Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence, they assume this responsibility when they discover that a comet “destroyer of planets” is heading directly towards Earth and must spread the news.

And that doesn’t go well. The president of the United States, played by Meryl streep, is more concerned with the survey numbers. TV show hosts ridicule scientists. The oligarchs want to exploit the minerals of the comet.

It is possible that “Don’t look up” be the funniest doomsday film we’ve seen since “Dr. Unusual or: How I Learned to Stop Caring and Love the Bomb ”, Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 classic black comedy.

Seeing her reminded me of my own experiences when I have had to convey very bad news. In March 1998, I was the new deputy science editor for The New York Times, and my apocalyptic audience was small but elite: the best editors of the Times. He had only been on the job for a month. Nobody knew me well. My direct boss, the scientific editor, had taken the week off and left me in charge.

And so, late in the afternoon on March 11th, I walked into the 4:30 pm news meeting, where the editors presented the news going for the next day’s cover and we announced that we had a breaking news story. from distinguished reporter Malcolm Browne. “It’s a pretty good story,” I said. “It’s about the end of the world.”

Brian Marsden, the astronomer who calculated that the 1997 asteroid XF11 would pass within 30,000 miles of Earth in 2028

The source was Brian Marsden, director of the Central Office for Astronomical Telegrams, which is the International Astronomical Union’s body for cosmic discoveries, and is also its Minor Planet Center, which is responsible for keeping track of comets and asteroids. . Marsden had just calculated that a recently discovered asteroid, a 1.6 kilometer wide rock called 1997 XF11 (it is now asteroid 35396), it would pass about 30,000 miles from Earth on October 26, 2028, and it had a small but real chance of impacting our planet.

“In more than 40 years of computing orbits, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Marsden said later. He felt he had a duty to share that with the world in a circular from the International Astronomical Union.

The meeting dissolved into deliberate pandemonium. I spent the rest of the night answering questions from fellow writers who wanted to know if they should continue to pay their mortgages and answering questions and suggestions from the editors. The astronomers sent back images of the asteroid, a fuzzy dot in the dark. I was taking an adrenaline-fueled crash course in the scrutiny a front-page story gets before it can be published.

The day after the news

That night I didn’t want to go home, but I finally did, in a nervous frenzy. The next morning it was all over. Images of the asteroid captured several years earlier appeared overnight, so Marsden decided to recalculate the orbit and discovered that the 1997 XF11 it would not impact Earth for about 965,600 kilometers. That’s still a close distance by cosmic standards, but it’s safe for civilization.

In the following days, Marsden was publicly reprimanded by his colleagues and the media as a kind of “Peter and the Wolf” for having made “crazy calculations” without consulting other astronomers who already knew that the asteroid posed no risk. The POT He advised astronomers to act together before alarming the agency, and the public, with news of an apocalypse.

Marsden apologized for generating such a scare, but noted that it had helped raise awareness of the danger of asteroid impacts and extinction.

“As much as that incident was bad for my reputation, we needed a scare like that to bring attention to this problem,” he later wrote in The Boston Globe. “I also believe that not making that announcement would have stripped science of its essential transparency,” he said.

I felt bad for Marsdenwhose ironic and sympathetic personality I got to know well during the two decades that I have been writing about astronomy. And I felt bad for myself. How often can you cover the possible end of the world after just one month of work? The next day when The New York Post He posted the headline “Kiss your asteroid goodbye!” I took it personally.

An image of the 1997 asteroid XF11, now known as minor planet 35396, taken on March 11, 1998, at a 30-minute interval by astronomer Bernadette Rodgers of the University of Washington.

A turning point

According Amy mainzer, an asteroid expert at the University of Arizona who was the scientific consultant on “Don’t look up”, the incident of Mardsen it was decisive to investigate in the following years.

In 2005, Congress ordered the POT It will find and track 90 percent of all asteroids over 150 meters wide that come close to Earth. (However, it took years before they provided the necessary sums to fund the search.) Word spread that we live in a cosmic shooting gallery.

Now the POT spends about $ 150 million a year on this effort. “We have come a long way from 1997 XF11″ Said Donald Yeomans, a comet expert at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the United States. POT in Pasadena, who criticized Marsden in 1998.

Today, computers do the job of classifying asteroids and comets. In addition, they automatically calculate the orbits from new observations, compare them with known objects, rate them how dangerous they are, and send the results to astronomers. Anything within five million kilometers of Earth is considered a Potentially Dangerous Object, or PHO for its acronym in English.

“Back then, we didn’t have all of that,” he said. Mainzer. “We have learned a lot as a community.”

New York Times article from March 12, 1998, and the cover of The New York Post from March 13, 1998

“Don’t look up”

The film directed and co-written by Adam McKay, opens on Friday, a few weeks after the launch of a mission of the POT which seeks to determine whether asteroids can deviate from their trajectories. But the movie doesn’t focus much on asteroids, but rather on the tendency of humans to dismiss bad science news and believe misinformation. It was conceived as an allegory about the lack of action in the face of climate change. “A lot of people don’t want to hear about it,” he said. Mainzer. “As a scientist, this is terrifying.”

However, the film was shot with great care during the pandemic, and the parallels to the current health crisis are hard to miss.

“Scientists do not have the power to implement change,” he said. Mainzer, “How do we get people to act on the basis of scientific information?” Should they “work within the system,” even if that means they have to deal with those who pass on misinformation? He asked.

Humor helps, he said Mainzer. And he added: “We are saying that it does not have to be this way. We do not have to continue down that path ”.