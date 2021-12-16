The reasons why Christian Tabó chose Cruz Azul instead of Rayados de Monterrey

In the absence of the contract signing, medical examinations and official confirmation on the club’s social networks, Christian Tabó will be the first signing of Cruz Azul ahead of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament. In an express negotiation, the parties reached an agreement this Tuesday and it only remains to make it official.

The 28-year-old Uruguayan left winger He rejected, at the last minute, an offer he had from the Rayados de Monterrey. The team led by Javier Aguirre proposed a certain amount of salary and The Machine matched that offer, but consigned better variables and bonuses for achievements in the contract., so he finally opted for the celestial ones.

But nevertheless, The economic issue was not the only one that caused Tabó to decide on Cruz Azul instead of Monterrey, and it is that Juan Reynoso has great weight in his life. The Uruguayan arrived at Puebla in 2018, and when the Peruvian coach took over in 2019, he became one of their trusted forwards.

With Juan as coach, Tabó played as a winger, midfielder and also as a center forward. At the beginning of this year, once he took the cement bench, Reynoso also requested the signing of the Uruguayan in the Machine, but they did not reach an agreement and finally his arrival at La Noria was not given.

The relationship that the DT and the player forged ended up promoting this signing. For now, it only remains to confirm that the celestial ones signed with him for the next three years for figures that are around 3 million dollars, which is the amount that Puebla requested for its termination clause.