The real reason Steven Spielberg left Indiana Jones 5

The legendary director Steven Spielberg was going to be in charge of the movie Indiana Jones 5, but in the end he left the project and these are the reasons.

Steven spielberg has been in charge of the 4 previous installments of the most famous archaeologist in cinema. But he decided that he would not Indiana Jones 5 and that’s why it will take care James mangold (Logan, Le Mans ’66). The main reason that was explained at the time is that there were scheduling problems, but there were more discordant causes.

The truth about why Steven spielberg let Indiana Jones 5 The scriptwriter explains them David koepp:

“I tried a couple of different versions with Steven Spielberg and they all had some good things but they all had some things that didn’t work. It was also very difficult for all the elements, Steven, Harrison Ford, the script and Disney, to come together at the same time. And it was not like that at any time.

David Koepp also left the project.

After working on the script for a long time and getting nowhere, David koepp let Indiana Jones 5 and so he explained:

“When James Mangold came in and Steven Spielberg came out, that was a pretty logical breaking point. It’s a nice time to walk out the door because I think the last thing a new director wants is the old director’s writer. I mean, that’s a drag. The last thing you need is a guy sitting with his arms crossed saying, Well, the way Steven would have done it is… I had a nice friendly chat with him. Everyone was quite polite, I thought.

Even with a new director, the movie still faces some pretty big hurdles. Although Indiana Jones 5 Apparently filming will begin soon, there is no confirmation that they have finished with the script. Also they will not use all the material that had to date, so the rewriting will be total.

For now Indiana Jones 5 It is scheduled to premiere in July 2022, so if you want to reach that date you should start shooting as soon as possible. There is already talk that in summer the cameras will go live in what will be the last adventure of one of the most important action heroes of the last 40 years.