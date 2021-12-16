the other great roles of the actor

To think of Chris Hemsworth is to think of Thor, with the classic superhero hammer and with his power to control nature as the God of Thunder. But the Australian actor is more than just the hero of Marvel Comics, and throughout his career in the film industry, he has had other great roles in action films.

While it is true that what led the interpreter to stardom, in addition to his muscles and his talents as a Hollywood heartthrob, were his appearances as Thor in films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), he also had other great performances that are well remembered. by the fans.

His first appearance as the son of Odin was in ‘Thor’ (2011) and then ‘Avengers’ (2012), ‘Thor: A Dark World’ (2013), ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015),’ were released. Doctor Strange ‘(2016),’ Thor: Ragnarok ‘(2017),’ Avengers: Infinity War ‘(2018) and’ Avengers: Endgame ‘(2019).

But throughout the infinity saga and years before in his beginnings as an actor, Hemsworth had other great roles in the film industry, such as George Kirk in ‘Star Trek’ (2009) and ‘Star Trek: Into Darkness’ (2013) , his role as Eric in ‘Snow White and the Hunter’s Legend’ (2012), or his performance as James Hunt in ‘Rush’ (2013). With more popularity, he played Kevin in ‘Ghostbusters’ (2016) and Agent H in ‘Men in Black: International’ (2019).

His last great role and the one that for many of his followers is the best after Thor is that of Tyler Rake in the Netflix movie ‘Extraction’, in which Chris Hemsworth plays a mercenary hired by an Indian businessman to rescue him. her son, a boy who has been kidnapped and hidden in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in May 2022

Filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth installment of the Marvel Studios God of Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth has concluded. After several months in Australia and other locations in Oceania, the film’s production team and cast have completed their recording work and only the post-production phase remains to complete the work.

The new Thor film will hit theaters on May 6, 2022 and will be one of the best installments in the MCU after the end of the infinity saga. For this film, Hemsworth has regained his long blonde hair and his maximum level of muscles, which he recently showed off in a post on his Instagram account.

Accompanied by the director of the feature film Taika Waititi, the Australian interpreter poses in front of the camera and you can see his huge arms, with which he will deliver justice in the fourth installment of the Asgardian hero. “This is the end of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ and it’s also National Don’t Flex Day, so I thought this laid-back photo was appropriate,” Chris explains in the image uploaded on Tuesday, June 1.

“The movie is going to be very crazy and funny and it may also strike a chord with me. Much love, much thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who have made this another amazing Marvel journey. Buckle up, get ready and we’ll see you in theaters! ”Concludes the 37-year-old actor.

