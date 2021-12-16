The new photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kissing

Why do we all want a relationship like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

All the theories that the Internet has about the return of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

As if it were an anonymous couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck already they walk in public and kiss and hug each other without cutting themselves. The artist and the actor have been ‘caught’ in full moment of affection and affection and the photos are already viral. We highlight the previous quotes because what is said caught, in itself, they have not been, because what happens is that today, among dozens of people, they let themselves be carried away naturally and without hiding their love, and in this case , Most of the photos that we have seen in the first place have been those of the pedestrians who shared space-time with the couple.

It happened yesterday, during a walk they took along Madison Square Park in New York. JLo had sung the night before in Central Park, at the ‘Global Citizen Live concert’, and Ben was there because he wanted to join her at the event.

The photos of both of them walking the next day (and celebrating life, ay) are now circulating all over the Internet:

According to People, “Jennifer and Ben they have escaped a few days this week, and have seen each other in New York. Ben wanted to be by her side and go to the event. He saw her perform, they lean on each other a lot in their respective careers. This week Ben is going back to Texas to record a project. “

The photos at the concert are also ‘trending’ on Instagram, and both have become the ‘power couple’ of the moment. Who would have thought that the return of the two would be possible?

