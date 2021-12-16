The most anticipated series of 2022, when and where to watch them

Have you noticed that the last couple of years flew away? To lighten your shock, we will tell you what the 15 is most anticipated series of 2022, So you will know the day when you can enjoy them and feel that next year will be one of the best.

So get the popcorn ready for everything that comes next year.

What are the 15 most anticipated series of 2022?

It is therefore a spectacular 2021, everything seems to indicate that 2022 will be even more impressive in terms of television content, since we will have new seasons of our favorite series and we will also witness the great premiere of the most impressive productions.

1.Euphoria

Starting off in the best way, 2022 will see the second season of ‘Euphoria’, a series starring Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira and Hunter Schafer. This series has been laundered by critics due to its intensity, depth and clear excellent photography. The second season will arrive on HBO Max on January 10, you cannot miss it.

2.Outlander

One of the most famous and captivating period series of the last decade is the StarPlus production. This time travel series finally premieres a new season starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, it will make you dream of distant lands and stories that fill the soul. Don’t miss the long-awaited premiere of Season 6 on StarPlus on March 7, 2022.

The series that revolutionized streaming, one of Netflix’s riskiest productions, premieres a new chapter, which from what we have seen promises to exceed its first three seasons, discover more about the series starring Stranger Things, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer. Season 4 of Stranger Things hits Netflix in summer 2022.

4 the lord of the rings

Fans of fantasy series will find this 2022 all their come true in a series, since after the resounding success of books and movies, a new format arrives in our homes that will make us dream of Middle Earth. This series recorded in New Zealand is one of the most anticipated series of 2022, and will hit our screens on Amazon Prime Video on September 2.

5 the dragon house

Perhaps the most spectacular series that we will be able to see in the following year, this prequel series will tell in detail the history of the family that ruled the 7 kingdoms with the help of powerful dragons. Despite all the delays, the following year we will witness one of the series that will become an option. ‘The Dragon House’ will hit HBO Max in 2022, but a specific release date has not yet been revealed.

6.The Crown

One of the most popular and loved series of the last decade is the series based on the life of the British royal family. With a cast made up of Imelda Staunton., Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki we discover more about one of the most complicated stages of the English crown. The fifth season of ‘The Crown’ comes to Netflix in November 2022.

7.Bridgerton

After almost two years of waiting, we can finally enjoy a new season of the most popular Netflix series. This spicy period series will face a real litmus test since the main actors and those responsible for the great success of the first season will not be part of the second, yet we are still looking forward to the premiere of season 2 on Netflix premiere 2022.

8.Lupine

The French series that shocked the world during the Covid-19 pandemic will premiere a new season in record time. The series based on the books of the same name has become one of the most viewed series, that is why in less than 2 years we have enjoyed two exciting seasons. The third season 3 of ‘Lupine’ arrives on Netflix in summer 2022.

9 the lady of the lake

One of the most anticipated series for its first-rate cast is ‘The Lady from the Lake’, since two Oscar winners will be its protagonists, Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o will be in charge of starring in this series based on a mystery novel based on in the 60s. If you want to enjoy this series you will need to have an Apple TV + subscription. 2022.

10.Sex Education

One of the favorite youth series of the moment arrives with a heart new season, after an intense season finale we will finally know what it holds for the funniest Netflix students. The fourth season of Sex Education has not started filming yet, but it is a fact that at the end of 2022 we will enjoy this exciting series.

11 elite

The Spanish series that revolutionized the way we watch series opens its season. Although we do not know when the premiere of season 5 will be, we know that Netflix is ​​already planning season 6. Do not miss the fifth episode of Elite in 2022.

12.Wecrashed

One of the most anticipated new series of the following year is the miniseries starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. If you are a fan of stories based on true stories, you cannot miss the series dedicated to the founders of WeWork, which will reach our screens thanks to Apple TV + in 2022.

13.Obi-Wan Kenobi

Science fiction fans will be happy with the return of Star Wars to the small screen, this new series is one of the most anticipated by fans of the saga who have found in the Mickey Mouse streaming platform the vindication of the franchise George Lucas in his new productions. Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney + sometime in 2022.

14.Killing Eve

The acclaimed series starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh returns to our screens again with an exciting new season. If you are a fan of suspense series, you cannot miss season 4 on HBO Max in 2022.

15.Marvel combo

Marvel fans who are already used to great quality premieres every month, will find in 2022 a great series of productions that will keep us entertained all year long. Some of the most prominent titles are ‘Moon Knight’, ‘She Hulk’, ‘Agatha: House of Harkness’, ‘Ironheart’, ‘Secret Invasion’, ‘What If, season 2’ and ‘Marvel Zombies’.

