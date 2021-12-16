The love in the air? Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston could spend Christmas together

20 years ago, Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston became one of the favorite couples of Hollywood, but some stopped believing in love with their separation, although it seems that they could pass this Christmas together.

Let us remember that after their divorce, both celebrities continued on their way and married other people, the couple that attracted the most attention was that of the actor, who married Angelina Jolie.

However, this marriage did not work either, as they also announced their divorce, and are even in legal battles for the custody of their children.

After that situation, the protagonist of ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ has not been seen with another couple, although he was surprised with how well he related to the ‘Friends’ actress.

In the delivery of the 2020 SGA Awards They were seen together so that fans did not hesitate to suspect the possible second chapter in their love story.

Now, a source revealed to OKAY! Magazine that the artists could spend the holidays together, especially because of the good friendship they maintain.

“They have had a lot of fun get-togethers with friends and plan to co-host a big tree trimming party at Jennifer’s house to keep the good times flowing.”

How is the relationship between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston?

Last month of June, during the promotion of ‘Friends The Reunion’, the interpreter of ‘Rachel Green’ broke the silence about her ex-husband.

And it is that, after being captured together, the speculations about a courtship did not wait, so the actress clarified the situation.

“It was absolutely fun. You know, Brad and I are friends. We are friends and we talk. There is no weirdness at all, except for everything they saw and probably wanted there to be. “

For now, there is no confirmation that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston spend Christmas together, but there is no doubt that between them there is nothing more than a good friendship.