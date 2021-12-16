The imposing yacht that Tom Cruise rents for $ 630,000 a week for his luxurious vacation

Tom cruise continues on holiday off the coast of Cornwall, UK, aboard one of the most coveted ships in the world. The 59-year-old actor decided to take a break from all his work projects to enjoy long days at sea and surrounded by the luxuries that a boat of more than $ 44 million provides.

The imposing yacht has more than 68 meters long and is adapted to transport aquatic bikes Y wakeboards. Among other things, it has a jacuzzi, gym and solarium incorporated in addition to a inflatable water slide to jump from the boat to the sea without problems.

But perhaps the most striking and luxurious parts of the Triple Seven are found inside. Five rooms including a master suite, four double cabins and fold-out beds allow the boat to accommodate up to ten guests.

The master suite has a double bed and a private bathroom

Living room with large windows, television, a table for six people and a design that borders on the minimalist complete the interior of one of the boats most expensive in the world.

A spacious living room with large windows and lots of lighting becomes one of the most beloved spaces on the ship.

But the luxuries are not limited to the interior. At the stern of the boat, several lounge chairs surround a pool with hydromassage. While the yacht not owned by Cruise, can be rented for 632 thousand dollars per week.