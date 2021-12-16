The importance of talking about aesthetic medicine without stigma

For decades, society has dragged too rigid a beauty model and demanding and where stereotypes and established canons are the order of the day. It is common to hear phrases that prejudge those who have decided to put themselves in the hands of aesthetic medicine.

The good news is that things are changing and now more than ever we have the opportunity to free ourselves from that stigma thanks to the Dynamic Beauty campaign, launched by Teoxane laboratories and, where through their Instagram account (@bellezadinamica_teoxane), they share information about the best aesthetic medicine clinics, results, common doubts or new techniques that fit within this new philosophy. All this avoiding falling into prejudices or fears.

The beauty that you choose

She is the one who understands your needs with 20 years, with 30, with more wrinkles, it does not matter if you are a man, a woman, trans or non-binary. That is what Dynamic Beauty is about, that you choose at all times how you want to be, to claim a natural beauty, free from artifice, taboos and shame. Because aesthetic medicine is a good thing who is there to take care of us and make us feel good at all times and with a very clear long-term objective: that no one hide that they have decided to take care of themselves by going to a specialized center.

The results are not hidden



And that’s why you have to boast about them, not to talk about what is beautiful, but to show ourselves as we are. Your face is not retouched or repaired, it takes care of itself, there are no trends in lips but new practices or products with which to take care of them. You’re not going to change your nose either, it’s only yours, you’re just going to try to feel better about yourself.

Increased visibility

Another objective of the campaign Dynamic Beauty is to advocate for the freedom of each person to choose whether or not you want to use aesthetic medicine. Also promote a healthy and open dialogue about it, and nothing better than doing it on social networks and where influencers and well-known faces such as @soylaforte @nataliaosona @verdeliss or @adrianatorrebejano have joined.

Teoxane

We cannot forget that, as specialists in the design and manufacture of hyaluronic acid, Teoxane has always been at the forefront of innovation, and in this revolution born to break prejudices, they are also pioneers. It is important that you know that, thanks to its resilience, this component adapts to facial dynamics while maintaining features and expressiveness, as it integrates perfectly into the tissues and adapts to the gesticulation and dynamism of the face.

To change something so ingrained in society as are prejudices and labels Regarding aesthetic medicine, it is necessary to go with great artillery of means and supports to achieve it. Let the #adynamicbeauty revolution begin!

