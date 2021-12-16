The importance of Aunt May in the entire Spider-Man saga

Spoilers alert: this post contains multiple spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way home. If you haven’t seen the movie, stop reading here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is already the great cinematographic event of the year. But it is also the symbolic farewell to a group of characters who have been part of an extraordinary journey: Iron Man, Aunt May or Captain America are just some of them. The Watts trilogy allowed the friendly New York neighbor to mature on screen. Too, grow as a character and in its size.

From a luxurious cameo, an extraordinary secondary to a central character. Peter Parker went through a whole journey to the creation of an origin story practically in the opposite direction to the traditional one.

Around him, the cast also grew. MJ (Zendaya) went from being the weird girl and progressive love interest to a character of formidable strength. The same could be said of Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) turned into a figure of relevance in his own right. But it was Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May, one of the great surprises at the closing of the trilogy. Not only because of the character’s growth, but also because of his special meaning and evolution in the saga.

Aunt May out of the ordinary

If something surprised Avengers: Civil War and in Spider-Man: Homecoming It was the new version of Aunt May. Especially because of its disconcerting evolution. In the trilogy Raimi was an adorable old woman played by Rosemar Harris and in Webb duology an immense Sally Field. For the new incarnation, Aunt May became a brilliant middle-aged woman, much more friend and accomplice than mother. Marisa Tomei brought a renewed and radiant air to the mother figure in Peter Parker’s life.

But he did something else: somehow, he took the place of Peter Parker’s unknown family. In the Watts trilogy, the mythical Uncle Ben is one of the great absentees and in fact his story is unknown. So it was Aunt May who came to the fore for Tom Holland’s Peter. The youngest of all the on-screen incarnations of Peter Parker was the one most in need of a family guide. One who was also more than a caring mother or a caring father.

And this funky, fun and charismatic contemporary Aunt May transformed Peter’s home into a haven. Aunt May, what taught Peter how to tie his tie and dance with a girl, was also the example of good for the character. Especially after they both got back from the blip.

It was May Parker who became Peter’s moral compass. It was May who showed him the importance of kindness, dedication, and integrity. Also, the core motive of everything that happened in Peter’s emotional and moral process in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

And the great phrase arrives

Instead of an Uncle Ben, Peter had a Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) not very interested in moral lessons. Or at least, not in the traditional, solid style of the beloved character. So the great iconic phrase that defined a before and after for Spider-Man did not reach the franchise until its end.

And he did it from the lips of Aunt May, dying in Peter’s arms. Then the death of Uncle Ben is repeated, but with a new resonance. Because Peter Parker, who lost everything and gave everything he could to save the world, learned the implications of power. Like his predecessors, Peter Parker had a symbol to follow and an example to emulate. This time, by the hand of Aunt May, whose epitaph sums up the great movie of the year: “Help one and you will help all.”