The importance of Aunt May in the entire Spider-Man saga

Spoilers alert: this post contains multiple spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way home. If you haven’t seen the movie, stop reading here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is already the great cinematographic event of the year. But it is also the symbolic farewell to a group of characters who have been part of an extraordinary journey: Iron Man, Aunt May or Captain America are just some of them. The Watts trilogy allowed the friendly New York neighbor to mature on screen. Too, grow as a character and in its size.

From a luxurious cameo, an extraordinary secondary to a central character. Peter Parker went through a whole journey to the creation of an origin story practically in the opposite direction to the traditional one.

Around him, the cast also grew. MJ (Zendaya) went from being the weird girl and progressive love interest to a character of formidable strength. The same could be said of Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) turned into a figure of relevance in his own right. But it was Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May, one of the great surprises at the closing of the trilogy. Not only because of the character’s growth, but also because of his special meaning and evolution in the saga.

Aunt May out of the ordinary

If something surprised Avengers: Civil War and in Spider-Man: Homecoming It was the new version of Aunt May. Especially because of its disconcerting evolution. In the trilogy Raimi was an adorable old woman played by Rosemar Harris and in Webb duology an immense Sally Field. For the new incarnation, Aunt May became a brilliant middle-aged woman, much more friend and accomplice than mother. Marisa Tomei brought a renewed and radiant air to the mother figure in Peter Parker’s life.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker