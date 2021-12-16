the hilarious proposal of an ex-driver on the definition Verstappen-Hamilton and the atmosphere of celebration of Mercedes for the title of Constructors

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC

The definition of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, in Abu Dhabi, will continue to be talked about for a long time. Complaints, protests, videos, opinions for and against the decision of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) on the cars lagging in full Safety Car with four laps to go and Lewis hamilton He was first in his Mercedes and on his way to his eighth title, leaving uncrowned Max verstappen. Videos with the reactions of Toto Wolff and Crhstian Horner, team leaders, on that final lap that paralyzed the sports world, with the horrifying consecration of the Dutch driver aboard his Red Bull.

Max Verstappen celebrates with members of the Red Bull team after being crowned Formula 1 champion

Even the videos posted on social networks by guests at the Mercedes party that were seen that same night of the race were surprising, with the crazy celebrations of Toto Wolff, first in the farewell of Valtteri Bottas from the Mercedes team (he will go to Alfa Romeo in 2022) and then on the occasion of celebrating the World Constructors’ title by the German company. Ultimately, the only one who had not won was Hamilton and there was no reason to be crestfallen after the first emotional shock from the outcome of the race. At least that is how many Europeans and people of other nationalities feel, unlike, perhaps, the climate of grief that would have reigned in an Argentine team, to name a specific case.

But everything continued to be hectic these days, at least from the side of the British media, some of which are still talking about “Dispossession of the FIA”, of a “great robbery”. Hamilton’s loss has yet to be digested. And it was also noticed in the curious approach that the former pilot of the category displayed Martin Brandle, British TV commentator, who also wrote in his special column for the Sky network and proposed something unusual.

Verstappe cries next to his car: he is already champion

What did Brundle say about the definition of the championship? Let’s see

“Does Max deserve the championship? Of course yes. He led 652 laps compared to 303 for Lewis. He started in 15 of the 22 races leading the championship, including the last seven. He won 10 races to Lewis’s eight and there were 18 podiums to 17. And he didn’t have the best of luck on the road … until the last few kilometers, of course. “

“Lewis also would have deserved his eighth title, I wish they could share it, to be honest. His raw speed, consistency, determination, style, class and stamina, especially at the final grand prix, was outstanding, and he provided another spectacular start in his 288th career near the age of 37. That is my proposal: that both of them be declared champions, ”he said, despite the fact that it is something that has never happened in the category, which has specific regulations to determine tie-breaks in case of equality of positions.

The moment when Verstappen's Red Bull overtakes Hamilton's Mercedes and defines the championship

Brundle is of the idea that what happened in Abu Dhabi did not do well to the image of Formula 1. “The last laps in Abu Dhabi, when the eyes of the world were on us, on Formula 1 with astonishing numbers of viewers, It was not the best time and some things have to change this winter. We certainly confused our fans last Sunday. ” And he reiterated: “I think the best the FIA ​​could do is to declare them both champions, for all they have given this season.”. This, despite the fact that Verstappen not only won two races more than Hamilton and that he added 395.5 points against 387.5 for the British.

Martin Brundle along with Fernando Alonso: both expressed their opinion on the FIA ​​case

Something similar, although more ambiguous, had slipped the Spanish pilot Fernando Alonsoby Alpine. As an expression of “moral justice.” “If you take all 22 races, either one of us could be world champion. I think more than any other year, if you could split the trophy in two, this would be the year to do it. Because they were both outstanding, “said Alonso. Although he added: “It is true that Verstappen was one step ahead of the rest considering that Mercedes had the best car of the season.”

The celebrations after the race, with Bottas and Toto Wolff