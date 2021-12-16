The faces of Spider-Man | Graphic Press

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” the eighth film that follows Peter Parker and his transformation as Spider-Man has already been seen by hundreds of fans around the world. In our country, its preview was yesterday and tomorrow is the world premiere. So, to continue with this fever, we remember the actors who have played the arachnid superhero with some details about the films and a bit of his career.

It was in 2002 when he released the first installment of the Spider-Man trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire, the actor was 25 years old when he was chosen for this role. He donned the superhero costume again on two occasions: 2004 and lastly in 2007.

The tapes were directed by Sam Raimi. The cast consisted of Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, Peter’s great love; James Franco as Harry Osborn, Parker’s best friend; and JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, Parker’s boss at the Daily Bugle.

Among the villains we find actor Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn and the Green Goblin, who appeared in the first installment. Then Alfred Molina emerges as the villain Doctor Octopus for the second film, and in the third we appreciate the Sandman, a new Green Goblin and Venom.

Then in 2012 came the first film of a franchise relaunch about the Marvel hero in “The Amazing Spider-Man”, with Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker, the actor was 28 years old when he was announced as the new superhero, his first film released in 2012. Two years later the sequel appeared, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro.”

The cast includes Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker’s girlfriend and Rhys Ifans as Doctor Curt Connors or Lagarto, the villain from the first film. In the second installment we meet Electro, the villain played by Jamie Foxx. Both were directed by Marc Webb.

In February 2015, Marvel Studios and Sony reached an agreement to share the rights to the Spider-Man character, integrating him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In June, Holland was confirmed for the lead role, the actor was just 19 years old.

Holland made his debut as Spider-Man with an appearance in the movie “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), and on July 7, 2017 he released “Spider-Man: Homecoming”. Holland also played Spider-Man in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), before returning solo with “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in 2019.

The protagonists

Three actors from different generations have given life to Peter Parker, this is a bit of his career.

Tobey Maguire

Born on June 27, 1975 (46 years old) in Santa Monica, California, United States. Before turning to acting, he wanted to be a chef. He began his career with small roles in television series for the 90’s. And some movies like “Wonder Boys”. It was in 2002 that his career took off starring in the Spider-Man trilogy. He has made other critically acclaimed films such as “The Great Gatsby” alongside his best friend Leonardo DiCaprio.

Andrew Garfield

He was born on August 20, 1983 (38 years old) in Los Angeles, United States. He took his first acting classes at the age of nine. His film debut came in 2007 with the film “Lions for lambs.” He rose to fame in 2010 with the movie “Social Network,” which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor and in 2011, it was announced that Garfield would be the new Spider-Man. In 2014 he joined the cast of “Hasta el Último Hombre was nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Leading Actor for that performance.

Tom holland

Born on June 1, 1996 (25 years old) in London, United Kingdom. She was 10 years old when she started taking ballet classes. Holland made his debut in the musical Billy Elliot in 2008 playing the title character. In 2012 he made his film debut with the movie “The Impossible.” In June 2015, Marvel Studios confirmed that Holland was selected to star in the new Spider-Man movies. He has participated as a voice actor in the films “Dolittle” and others.

The highest grossing

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is the 23rd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the last in Phase 3. It broke a box office record by beating all previous versions of Spider-Man and grossed more than $ 1.1 billion. Worldwide.

The Oscar winner

Spider-Man 2, premiered in the United States on June 10, 2004. Spider-Man faces the villain played by Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, who seeks to destroy the city. The film won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in 2005.

Movie love

The three protagonists of Spider-Man found love with their companions on set. The first was Tobey Maguire with Kirsten Dunst, who played Marie Jane, but their romance lasted a few months. Then Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy) fell in love shooting their first Spider-Man movie and broke up in 2015 after four years together. With the premiere of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017), starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, it was rumored that they were more than friends. However, until this year the couple confirmed that they have a romantic relationship.