‘The Envoys’: What you should know about the Luis Gerardo Méndez series

Currently there a huge amount of content on streaming platforms to the degree that it is impossible for us to see everything there is and to cover the offer. Therefore, as spectators we must be more selective in what we see and the time we have. And here we are to recommend a new series with which you can spend your time well: The Envoys of Paramount + with Luis Gerardo Méndez, Irene Azuela, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Miguel Rodarte.

The Envoys premiered as a good production to close the year that with eight episodes, it could turn into a new obsession. So here we tell you some details of this series in relation to its history, creators, cast and more.

The Envoys

The Envoys It is an interesting production that mixes, or rather, uses the narrative resources of various genres such as psychological thriller, suspense, drama and horror. The series introduces us to Pedro Salinas and Simón Antequera, two priests (a doctor and a lawyer) from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith who leave the Vatican to reach a community in Mexico where strange events are happening.

The population, and the father of the people, have described these situations as miracles, so the protagonists come to study what happens. To their surprise, upon arrival Father Quintana disappears while miracles occur that challenge their faith and what they had believed. The character of Father Salinas is interesting in that he analyzes the events as religious but with a perspective as a man of science. And in neither of the two, does he find answers.

Juan Jose Campanella

There are few movies with an ending as impressive and wicked as that of The Secret in Their Eyes from 2009. This film reached the Oscars on behalf of Argentina and it took the statuette in the category of Best Foreign Film. It is, perhaps, one of the most outstanding films of recent years in Latin America.

And his international success was so great that (obviously) Hollywood launched with a remake in 2015 titled Secret in Their Eyes starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts. What are we going with all this? To which the director and screenwriter went Juan Jose Campanella, one of the most important that is precisely involved as a creator in The Envoys.

What does that mean? That history is in the best hands. If this reference is not enough, Campanella was also nominated for an Oscar in 2001 for The son of the bride. In addition, he has a lot of experience in Latin American and American television with productions such as Law & Order and 30 Rock.

Luis Gerardo Mendez

Working with a director like Campanella is not in dispute. But nevertheless, the cast of The Envoys is just as prominent and varied than the production team. The main character is Luis Gerardo Mendez, who plays a priest and physician named Pedro Salinas who arrives in Mexico to investigate strange events, defined as miracles.

His character, as we said, is fascinating since study these events without losing your faith (although I do question it) but at the same time from a science perspective.

The Mexican actor is one of those who have come to Hollywood to work with Adam Sandler or Kristen Stewart in films such as Murder Mystery or Charlie’s Angels. And not only that. His time on television in Latin America is not less with Ravens Club Y Narcos: Mexico among his latest productions with bigger plans in his future.

The rest of the cast

In those same walks is Miguel Ángel Silvestre, who in The Envoys gives life to Father Simón Antequera. Silvestre also has international projection with some high-profile series such as Sense8 by Lana Wachowski, Narcos and his last participation in the closing of The Money Heist. Without forgetting one of his first international successes with Velvet.

Irene Azuela comes to this production as Adriana Cortés while Miguel Rodarte plays Federico Molina, who serve as witnesses in this story that navigates between various genres and completes a spectacular cast with a story that requires various nuances.

First Paramount + original series in Spanish

We know that currently the streaming war is crazy. As viewers, it is impossible for us to consume all the original productions, but the reality is that one of the most prominent platforms is Paramount +, which recently arrived in our country with an interesting offer of content.

By the end of this 2021, Paramount + launches The Sent, its first original series in Spanish to open up to the Mexican and Latin American markets. And it is not only the language, but also the cast that we already talked about and the story told under the idiosyncrasies of Mexicans.