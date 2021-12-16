The ending of the romance between Steve Spielberg and Tom Cruise

It seemed that his was going to last a few years, but the creative tandem seems to have come to an end. Everything we say about Steven spielberg is over. Without a doubt, he is one of the most important directors in the history of cinema and an incomparable figure without whom it is impossible to understand the industry. Respected and loved in equal measure, every time good old Steven gets behind the scenes something big happens.

Back in 2002, Spielberg joined his steps with those of Tom cruise. One of the great film stars of the last decades was placed under the director’s orders in the successful Minority Report. An idyll that continued years later with War of the Worlds (2005). From there, Tom Cruise has done nothing more than try to reunite with Spielberg for a new movie, but the director wouldn’t be for the job.

As confirmed by journalist Daniel Richtman, Steven spielberg or was not happy after certain attitudes of Tom cruise in the filming of War of the Worlds, linked to his belief in Scientology. To top it all, his public profile in those days deteriorated to the beast with episodes like the one already emblematic on the Oprah show. Thus, despite the fact that his image has recovered a lot over the years, Spielberg does not want to hear about a new collaboration with Tom Cruise. A shame