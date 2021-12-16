The day he debuted in Hollywood with Denzel Washington – Prensa Libre

Carmen Salinas’ career was full of television successes in Mexico with titles such as María la del barrio, Mujeres asesinas, María Mercedes, Nosotros los guapos, Until money do us part, among others. Likewise, he also participated in plays, as well as in movies, but one of them opened the doors to him in Hollywood: “Man on Fire.”

Carmen Salinas died at the age of 82 on December 9, the actress was hospitalized for several weeks after a stroke.

“Man on Fire” was released in 2004 and starred Denzel Washington. Carmen Salinas participated in this production and played a small role, but without a doubt she managed to participate in Hollywood. In this film, the actress played a woman who kidnapped girls.

Among the Mexican actors who participated in the film are Jesús Ochoa, Mario Zaragoza, Roberto Sosa and Angelina Peláez.

During an interview, the actor Denzel Washington classified the actress as “a beautiful woman” and highlighted the large number of people who approached her while the film was being recorded.

The actress’s hospitalization was announced on November 11 through a statement in which it was reported that she was admitted to intensive care.

“The Salinas family shares with them that the first actress Carmen Salinas is going through a difficult health situation, which is why she remains in the intensive care area where specialist doctors treat her “, expressed his nephew Gustavo Briones through an advertisement.

The relatives of Carmen Salinas indicated that her health was very serious due to the cerebral vascular disease that she suffered.