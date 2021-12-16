The daring look of China Suárez in the presentation of her new film

China Suárez allowed herself to be photographed, but avoided making statements to the press

After the scandal in which she was accused of being the third in contention between Wanda nara Y Mauro Icardi, this Tuesday Eugenia The China Suarez had his first public event in front of the cameras. Is that the actress put her voice back to Meena, the elephant of Sing 2, the film produced by Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures.

In this context, the former Almost angels met at Cinépolis Recoleta, where he arrived with a look total black in two pieces: a top with a deep neckline and a mini high waist, which was complemented with a blazer also in the same tone. Relaxed and smiling, she only allowed herself to be photographed and, to avoid uncomfortable questions, she quickly ducked away from the press and into the movie theater to see the animated film. The ex of Benjamin Vicuña She was accompanied at the event by her friends Florence Feijó Y Agostina Di Stefano, and the journalist Javi ponzo, in addition to their three children, Rufina, Magnolia Y Amancio.

Eugenia opted for a total black look in two pieces: a top with a deep neckline and mini high waist, which she complemented with a blazer also in the same tone

China Suárez greeted everyone and was smiling during the event, but avoided speaking to the press

On the other hand, the premiere was attended by figures of the stature of Marcela Kloosterboer, Panama Y Monica Antonópulus, among others, who were accompanied by their respective children and posed without problems before the photographers.

Marcela Kloosterboer wore an off-the-shoulder blouse and jean at the Sing 2 premiere

Panama, with a total white look in the presentation of Sing 2

Monica Antonópulos chose a transparent shirt and jeans for the occasion

In Sing 2, Buster Moon and the star performers of the New Moon Theater return to the big screen, and this time they are preparing to launch a new show. However, the mission in this film will be to find and convince a great rock star to join this great show, and that is that his main idea is to debut in the entertainment mecca that is Redshore City. Although with some complications and without contacts, Buster with Rosita, the rocker Ash, the sentimental gorilla Jhonny, the shy elephant Meena and Gunter, have to arrive at the offices of Cristal entertainment to convince a tycoon to support them and thus do dazzling show reality.

In addition to China, the Spanish version of this musical will feature the participation of artists such as Chayanne, who will play rock star Clay Calaway, Vadhir Derbez, Sebastián Martínez, Greeicy Rendón and the actors of the original cast. Recall that the talented group of Buster is played by the actor Matthew McConaughey and other stars like: Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly. In the English version they team up with the singer Bond, who will be in charge of bringing Clay to life.

“I was very fond of U2 post Sing Movie, I don’t know how to explain what I liked about this second part. And Meena will remain in my heart forever “, wrote Eugenia in her stories of Instagram.

On a personal level, after separating from Vicuña, Suárez was this weekend with a group of friends in El Tigre, with whom he shared an afternoon sailing on a private yacht. On that boat and with an incredible sun, the China He took the opportunity to sunbathe and take many photos that were illustrating his nets the rest of the days. In addition, she is fully dedicated to the construction and decoration of her new house in the north. And meanwhile, Wanda arrived in the country and is from event to event: for example, yesterday, she was present at the Hotel Alvear, where she took the photos for the characters of the year from a renowned magazine. Will they meet personally?

