The curious relationship between Javier Aguirre and Sergio Kun Agüero

Aguirre was the one who made his debut for Agüero in Europe. (Photos: Cuartoscuro / EFE)

The withdrawal of Sergio Kun Omen of the fields is news that shocked all soccer fans; From very early in his career, he had the conditions to become one of the most important forwards in the world. Javier Aguirre He knew it, and for that reason he decided to give him confidence and promote him on the international stage.

The young man Omen, who had made his debut in the Argentine First Division in 2003 with only 15 yearsHe would only have to wait three years to make the leap to Europe. Atlético de Madrid It was fate, which at that time was directed by the Mexican strategist, Javier Basque Aguirre, who gave him the opportunity to prove himself at the highest level. He was the one who debuted it in European football.

With only 18 years old, the Kun He was already shining in the Spanish league, and although he did not become a benchmark for the mattress club overnight. Aguirre gave him the necessary minutes to adapt to another football, very different from the one he played in Argentina with Independent.

Kun Agüero became a benchmark at Atlético de Madrid. (Photo: Chema Moya / EFE)

However, not everything was positive for the former Argentine striker upon his arrival in Spain. The Basque he had his doubts about Sergio when he first arrived at the club; considered him a player of the reserve team, at least that’s how he related it Ignacio Ambriz, who was his assistant in the rojiblanco team, and who “supported” the young soccer player of that time.

“That season Sergio Agüero arrived at the age of 17. He was little, he didn’t talk much in the locker room. When Javier saw him play for the first time he told me: ‘This one doesn’t know anything’. I wanted to send him to promises or something like that and I promised to train him and work on him ”, he asserted Nacho ambriz in an interview for The Coaches Voice.

After that job and after leaving Fernando Torres to Liverpool in 2007, the born in Buenos Aires was gaining ground in the field and in the history of the club. He became the 12th player of the historical scorers of Atlético de Madrid, since during the five years that he dressed in Mattress accumulated a total of 101 annotations.

Javier Aguirre is considered one of the best Mexican coaches in all of history. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

Agüero has shared a dressing room with world-class technicians such as Oscar Ruggeri, Pep Guardiola Y Manuel Pellegrini, to name a few. But with Aguirre he keeps a piece of information that places him as one of the most important throughout his successful career.

With Javier Aguirre, current technician of Monterrey, the Kun he played a total of 116 games, the third highest amount of his career. Only the 182 he played with Pep Guardiola and the 119 he had with the engineer Pellegrini exceed this figure.

However, Aguirre is not the only link that Agüero had with Mexico; Also at the level of national teams there was a certain relationship, his and the goal Tricolor. On two occasions it pierced the networks of the Mexican team: the first was in a preparation match in 2008 in which the Albicelestes they won 4 to 1 with a goal from Kun, still with Oswaldo Sánchez as the starting goalkeeper; the second and most recent was in a friendly in 2015, the Tri He was up on the scoreboard 2 to 0 but a goal from Sergio brought the Argentines closer for a later draw.

