The cheapest mobiles are going to level up with Android 12 (Go Edition), these are their news

This is all that will come to cheap smartphones in 2022 with Android 12 (Go Edition).

As has been customary for several years now, with each new version of Android his version arrives Go Edition, intended for those devices with limited resources that, due to their humble data sheet, might not offer a satisfactory enough experience with the full edition of the operating system.

This year it is the turn of Android 12 (Go Edition), the “shortened” version of the most recent version of Android, which comes to bring the cheapest smartphones on the market An experience as similar as possible to that offered by Android 12. This is all it offers.

Android 12 (Go Edition) improves the interface and operation of cheap smartphones

As indicated by Google in its blog, Android 12 (Go Edition) comes to improve several important aspects of previous versions of the operating system.

They focus, for example, on improvements made on system optimization, Which will allow open applications in a faster way than in previous editions of the system.

Likewise, it has been achieved extend device autonomy by hibernating apps that have not been used for a long time. This, in turn, will also save space on the mobile.

Android 12 (Go Edition) also adopts some of the best features of Android 12, such as the interface based on Material You design lines, or the possibility of copy, translate or even listen any text present in an application through the recent applications menu.

At the time of share apps with other people, the process has been facilitated through the Nearby Sharing system and Google Play, so that it is easier than ever. And speaking of sharing things, in Android 12 (Go Edition) the possibility of use mobile as guest directly on the lock screen, so that you can share your device with other family members or friends without risk of accessing private data.

The Privacy is another of the aspects improved in the edition Go Android 12, thanks to functions inherited directly from the “normal” version. Both the new privacy panel such as camera or microphone access indicators have been added in this light version of Android 12.

Google has confirmed that the first mobiles with Android 12 (Go Edition) will be launched throughout the next year 2022. Those devices that today have Android 11 (Go Edition) and are compatible with the new version should receive it in the coming months.

