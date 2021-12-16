The chain came loose! Paco Villa became violent on Twitter with a fan of America

It is the moment when Mexican clubs move in the winter transfer market heading to the tournament Closing 2022 of the MX League. And without a doubt that one of the signings of this period has been that of Diego Valdes, who in the last hours has been confirmed as a reinforcement of the America club after his good time at Santos Laguna.

Through their social networks, Paco Villa gave his opinion on this operation, and considered the Uruguayan midfielder as a very good piece due to the influence that it can generate in the team for the attack facet. And when mentioning the Coapa club, he did it as the “Bird of Storms”.

“Diego Valdés is a very good reinforcement for the Ave de las Tempestades. He is one of the players with the highest participation in goals in Liga MX, either with assists or goals. Now he needs to reinforce the sides and the center. And it would be done. I would have a very good team “, the journalist wrote on Twitter.

Given his analysis of this situation, a eagles fan He did not like the term used to name America, and replied that for that he named him as the most winner at the national and international level: “The bird of the storms? Better tell him the most winning team in Mexico and Concacaf and the greatest.”

To the surprise of many, the TUDN narrator was quick to reply with raised tone. “I just fucking need to tell him how you want. Ches glass fans. If you don’t like it, aCHSM”Villa replied. However, minutes later, he admitted that he was “caught in his 30 seconds” in anger.