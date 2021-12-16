The celebrities who returned with their ex: from JLo to Juan Soler | Famous

Sometimes, there are several circumstances that prevent a couple from staying together, in a certain time and place, but that does not mean that their romance does not bear fruit with a new opportunity.

Some celebrities know that very well, who after weeks, months or even years managed to return with their exes to write a new chapter in their love story.

The ‘Locura de amor’ actor was married for 15 years to Maki Moguilevsky. Two years after their separation, he revealed in an interview on the program ‘The minute that changed my destiny’ that he maintains a long-distance relationship with his first girlfriend, who lives in Argentina.

“I take care of her and look after her as if she lived with me and I know that she does too. We will see each other now ending all this pandemic issue, she will come to visit me, I will continue to visit her “

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They parted ways in 2004, because the singer began a relationship with Marc Anthony and the actor with Jennifer garner.

Little more than 17 years later, the couple met again and they have been seen together at various Hollywood events, with combined outfits and where they even thank fate for the opportunity.

Cardi B Y Offset They began dating in February 2017, but they broke up not just once, but twice. The first occurred in 2018 when TMZ leaked text messages between Offset and another woman. The second was in September 2020, when the singer requested a divorce.

In October of the same year, and a few weeks after giving birth to her second baby, the rapper confirmed on an Instagram live that she and her husband were together again.

Justin biebery Hailey baldwin They began their romance in 2014, but in the summer of that year the Canadian singer was seen with Sofia richie. In an interview for The Times UK, he assured that because of that they spent time apart, where they could not even consider themselves friends.

Baldwin and Bieber overcame their problems and began dating in 2018, then married on September 30, 2019.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The couple met at the 2016 Golden Globes and began dating for a time, until their separation announced by their representatives. In 2017 the two were seen at a concert.

On Valentine’s Day 2019, the singer surprised by showing a ring with a flower that the actor had given her on her social networks.

Hours later, the photos of their engagement circulated on the Internet, but as Page Six assures, there is still no wedding date, due to restrictions due to the health contingency, but the desire of both is to get married in Japan.

Like Cardi B and Offset, this couple has had many ups and downs. Their first breakup was in 2018, when they both posted mysterious messages on their Twitter accounts.

In 2019 it seemed that things were working out between them, but Gigi hadid started dating Tyler cameron. In 2021, everything indicated that they would form a family with their newborn daughter, but a problem related to the model’s mother could complicate things again.

Adam Smith and Billy Porter

After a year of relationship, things got complicated between Billy porter Y Adam smithThey both had unfinished business, according to what Porter himself said in an interview with People in 2017.

“The first time we dated (2009), we were like, ‘hanging out,’ and suddenly, we realized, ‘Oh, it’s been seven months; that’s more than just hanging out!’ But because we weren’t aware of it, it imploded, “Porter said.