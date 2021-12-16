The CDMX Congress approves the Economic Package for 2022

The plenary session of the city Congress discussed for more than 14 hours the Economic Package for 2022, made up of the Income Law, the Expenditure Budget and a series of reforms to the local Tax Code.

These documents were approved in committees on Tuesday night and immediately sent to the plenary session. The debate began after midnight, with complaints from the PAN and MC against the proposal of the head of government.

In their first speeches, the PAN Christian Von Roehrich and the emecist Royfid Torres launched themselves against the Economic Package, which they accused of being harmful to the economy of the citizens.

Hours before, in the session of the joint commissions, Carlos Mirón, president of the Finance Commission, from Moreno, explained that among the new developments in collection are precisely the reforms to article 307 Ter of the local Tax Code, relating to the payment of the 2% tax for companies that operate in the CDMX and take advantage of its space and infrastructure.

“This use corresponds to 2% of the total commissions or fees charged under any denomination for each intermediation and / or promotion and / or facilitation in Mexico City. The use is non-transferable and will not be subject to transfer, or it must be included in the total cost to be paid by the user, nor be charged to third-party bidders or any other third party that delivers packages, food, provisions or any type of merchandise, “says the document.

The Morenoist legislator affirmed that the reforms are not a “whim”, since their objective is to build a transversal axis to maintain healthy finances after the effects left by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opinion was approved with 11 votes from Morena, PVEM, PT, PRI and PRD. The latter two voted generally in favor, although they also disagreed. The votes against were from PAN and MC, who considered that the destination of the 2% tax is uncertain.

Royfid Torres said that there is a latent risk that the platforms transfer that 2% to users, drivers or distributors.

“It has already been tried with streaming platforms. The result is that prices have risen. It has already been tried with room rental platforms such as Airbnb and the result is that prices have risen. Today they want to try again a mechanism promising something that we cannot do in this Congress: ensure that this will not happen again, “he said.