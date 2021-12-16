The cast of ‘Lord of the Rings’ celebrate 20th anniversary by rapping

With that that is going to have a special on HBO Max, lately we do not stop talking about ‘Harry Potter’, but this 2021 another mythical film saga also celebrates 20 years of its premiere, neither more nor less than ‘The Lord of the Rings’. ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ hit theaters on December 19, 2001 and to celebrate a tremendous anniversary, part of his cast has met on Stephen Colbert’s program, ‘The Late Show’, to mark a rap about the saga. Who? Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sean Astin (Sam), Billy Boyd (Pippin), Dominic Monaghan (Merry), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Andy Serkis (Gollum) and Hugo Weaving (Elrond) no more, no less:

20 years later, and ‘The Lord of The Rings’ is still the greatest trilogy ever! @StephenAtHome, @JonBatiste and some very special guests recorded a rap song to celebrate 20 years of this iconic movie! ????#LSSC pic.twitter.com/P3wWM4Z5Q4 ? The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 16, 2021

“20 years later and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is still the best trilogy ever! Stephen Colbert, Jon Batiste and some very special guests recorded a rap song to celebrate 20 years of this iconic film!’ Along with the stars of the saga also act the leader of the show’s band, Batiste, rappers Killer Mike and Method Man; and makes a stellar appearance by Anna Kendrick.

The song is titled ‘# 1 Trilly’ and includes phrases like “The trilogy number 1”, “Which ‘Star Wars’ is better? You make me sick. Jar Jar can suck my ring”, “We tried, Viggo knows, he broke a tooth and two toes”, And they even sing in Sindarin, one of the Elven languages!

The craziest adaptation

If rap has seemed good to you, imagine that the Beatles get to participate in it, and we do not say it because we have gone crazy. According to Variety, the British band tried to bring JRR Tolkien’s books to the big screen some three decades earlier than Peter Jackson did and wanted Stanley Kubrick behind the scenes. The four Liverpool musicians had even assigned their ideal roles with John Lennon playing Gollum, Paul McCartney playing Frodo, George Harrison playing Gandalf and Ringo Starr playing Sam, plus, of course, taking care of the soundtrack.

However and to our misfortune, the idea itself was so crazy that Kubrick considered it impossible to shoot and Tolkien flatly refused, although other directors such as Michelangelo Antonioni, David Lean and Richard Lester were still considered. Although that could not be, the Beatles have already achieved a direct connection with ‘The Lord of the Rings’, at least through the 9-hour documentary about the band that Jackson has premiered on Disney +:’ The Beatles : Get Back ‘.