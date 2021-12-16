The best Tom Hanks movies on the platform

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump, a tough and innocent young southerner, is the protagonist of crucial events in the history of the United States. Without a doubt a great movie to spend the weekend. Get it now on Netflix.

Sully: feat on the Hudson

The true story of Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, a pilot who became a hero when he made an emergency splashdown in the Hudson River at its mouth in New York City on January 15, 2009, saving the lives of the 155 passengers, the crew, and the possible victims that an accident on the city would have caused.

Apollo 13

Apollo 13 begins its journey to the Moon in April 1970. When it is about to reach its destination, an explosion occurs in space that causes them to lose oxygen and, in addition, changes the course of the spacecraft. A Tom Hanks movie that you can’t stop watching.

Saving Private Ryan

This is one of the most famous Tom Hanks movies. After landing in Normandy, in the middle of World War II, some American soldiers must risk their lives to save soldier James Ryan, whose three brothers died in the war.

Inferno

Symbology professor Robert Langdon wakes up with amnesia in Italy. There he will have the help of Dr. Sienna Brooks to, together, travel Europe trying to thwart a deadly conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. Here you will see Tom Hanks in all his glory.

Angels and Demons

This movie is now available on Netflix. It tells the story of a Harvard symbology expert who is struggling to find clues to help him thwart an attack on the Vatican by a secret society. Oscar winner Tom Hanks returns to his role as a teacher in this film adaptation of Dan Brown’s hit novel.

The Post

Set in the early 1970s, The Post describes the work of journalists from The Washington Post and The New York Times who published the Pentagon Papers on the US government’s withholding of information about the Vietnam War. An excellent Netflix movie.