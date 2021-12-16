The best Spider-Man movie so far

It is undeniable that currently, and for a few years now, superhero cinema represents the largest percentage of the economic profits of the film industry globally, and it is fair to say that this boom in comic-based film productions began from of the premiere of Hombre de Hierro in 2008 to shape what we now know as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM or MCU for its acronym in English). However, before Robert Downey Jr. first became Tony Stark on the big screen, the director Sam raimi He helped lay the foundations for what would come next with a trilogy about one of the most popular superheroes in the world, such as Spider-Man or Spider-Man.

The first two installments by Raimi are the best of the heroic film subgenre so far, but later a new version of the arachnid hero would arrive at the cinema and later another one arrived, which is what we now know as part of the Marvel Universe and that It has the face of the young actor Tom Holland, who is just premiering his third film as the wall-crawler: Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

What may be the most anticipated film of this year has finally reached theaters around the world and the first thing to say about it is that it is a visual spectacle that includes eye-catching action sequences with fights between the vigilante protagonist and an attractive gallery of enemies -some improbable and unexpected-, an extremely entertaining plot that keeps you attentive to everything that happens, the already characteristic humor of Marvel productions and many moments designed to please the fans red bone of the character in the movies, but well crafted and they all have a justifiable reason for being there.

Spider-Man: No Way Home begins exactly where his previous installment ended, with Peter Parker being publicly exposed as Spider-Man and as soon as his secret identity is revealed, he begins to be persecuted by the media and authorities who are looking for him for being the alleged responsible for an attack that it ended with the death of Mysterio, a skilled villain whom many think was a hero. At the same time, Peter tries to move on with his romantic relationship with MJ (Zendaya), who has been affected by being around him, as well as his best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon).

Realizing the chaos that is his life after the revelation of his activities as a superhero and desperately searching for a way to repair the damage he has inadvertently done to his loved ones, Peter does what seems most logical to him at the time, although it’s not really, and is looking for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to help him by making a spell that will cause people to forget that the 17-year-old is Spider-Man, the problem with this is that said spell goes terribly wrong and has terrible consequences, as it causes the doors to open. multiverse, it is understood that it is connected to that reality with other alternate realities in which there are other diverse versions of the arachnid vigilante and of which very dangerous villains cross.

The interesting thing is that those villains that come from other universes to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man universe are that they are characters that we had already seen on the big screen facing the hero, but not precisely this current version of it, but the versions interpreted years ago by Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield; This is how we now have the young Avengers ally face to face with Otto Octavius ​​(Alfred Molina), the green Goblin (Willem dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Electro (Jamie foxx), being the first three characters corresponding to the Sam Raimi trilogy with Maguire, while the remaining two belong to the pair of films starring Garfield.

Is the premiere of No way home? Well, it is because it represents an ambitious experiment to take to new levels what Marvel Studios has already done with large-scale productions such as Avengers: EndgameWithout exaggeration, we are facing the premiere of a new cinematographic phenomenon with which it is clear that when the studio proposes it, it can give us tapes that remain recorded in the collective memory due to everything they offer, starting with an entertainment product that It is just capable of entertaining young and old regardless of whether they are fans of superhero movies or not.

This new film also has moments of pure emotion and what happens in it has important consequences for what is to come in both Marvel television and film productions. It is interesting to see the direction that Spider-Man will take in the cinema based on what happens with him this time, prepare to see significant changes that will leave you a little puzzled and wondering, what is going to happen to the superhero now?

With this film the bar remains high and we will see how Marvel Studios surpasses it soon, if we do not say more about it it is because if we do it we would ruin the experience of seeing it, it is one of those cases in which one more detail can change everything . What we can say is that with Spider-Man: No Way Home, more than ever, it is clear that “With great power comes great responsibility”.