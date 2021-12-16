The best quality-price iPhone can now be yours

Why is the iPhone XR still TOP?

Yes, the iPhone 11, 12 and 13 are better. This is indisputable, but considering that the ‘XR’ is a device from 3 years ago and that its price is so low now, we could think that it is well below these and it is not true. In the most important respects, they are still an excellent team.

Design: It is true that it does not have straight edges or notch reduction, but in appearance it is not so different from the new ones and it has that modern and different air thanks to the wide range of colors from which you can choose.

Screen: At 6.1 inches, it can be considered a perfect phone for many because it is not small, but not excessively large either. In addition, despite having IPS technology, it offers good performance in any situation and the content is viewed with very good quality.

Performance: having an A12 Bionic chip, the first with a neural motor, means that it continues to be a device that offers great performance on a day-to-day basis, provides fluidity to the system and continues to perform without difficulty even in heavy tasks.

Updates: This device not only continues to update iOS, but it is expected that it will continue to receive updates for at least 4 more years according to what we are seeing with other smartphones of the brand and more with a chip like the one we mentioned above.

Autonomy: It is true that it is no longer the best here, but at the time it offered better battery even than the iPhone XS. It is a perfect device to pass the day without difficulties and without remembering the breeder.

Cameras: It does not have the most recent advancements, but the photographic and video results that can be obtained with this device are still truly amazing and there is not a mind-blowing difference from the latest ones either.

Price: We will analyze this point, fundamental in many cases, in the next section. But first of all, we assure you that if you want an iPhone, this is the cheapest option.

Where to buy it at the best price

