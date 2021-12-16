The Batman movie: Who will be the new Joker in The Batman? | Entertainment

A new ‘fanartfrom Andrew Garfield how the Joker emerged in the last days and many Marvel Studios fans celebrated this news that revolutionized social networks, to know the new representation of a character that has become one of the most mythical in the history of cinema.

However, the actor denied the rumors and confirmed that he would never become the villain of Batman, and for the excellent representations that the Joker had in actors such as Heath Ledger, Jack Nicholson and Joaqui Phoenix.

It should be remembered that, Andrew Garfield has an important career in the cinema after having been Spider-Man in two movies and have become one of the best actors today by participating in To a man and A reason to live.

Who will represent the villain of Batman?

The next movie the batman will bring us a new Joker, played by Barry Keoghan, the haunting protagonist of The sacrifice of a sacred deer, who He has already been at Marvel Studios with ‘Eternals’ and now he is about to enter one of the highest grossing films of recent years.

Until now they are just rumors, but the news could be confirmed after the actor’s brother published a tweet that said: “So it has finally been announced that my brother will play the Joker in the new Batman movie The. Is incredible”.

In this way, marvel fans await confirmation of the new interpretation of the batman villain.