The 7 highest grossing films of 2021

The covid pandemic changed the way of showing films, since now several production companies and distributors have chosen to go directly to streaming or to do it in hybrid premiere, both in cinemas and on different platforms.

These new formats were not to the liking of all actors and filmmakers. We have the case of Christopher Nolan, which broke relationship with Warner due to differences in the premiere strategy of Tenet. And now, his next film, Oppenheimer will have Universal Pictures behind.

Another very notorious case was that of Scarlett Johansson and her lawsuit against Disney for the simultaneous premiere of Black Widow in theaters and Disney +, because within the contract it was agreed that she would take a percentage of the box office. In the end, they reached an agreement to settle their financial dispute.

Nonetheless, this 2021 left great profits to several super productions, since the vaccines allowed the return to cinemas around the world.

Here we do a review of the highest grossing movies this year despite the covid19 pandemic.

1. Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

In what is traditionally one of the quietest weekends in theaters in the US and Canada, the film ‘Shang-Chi’ broke the record for theatrical releases on Labor Day weekend with an approximate profit of 71.4 million dollars. At an international level, it registered 56.2 million dollars, for a total of 127.6 million in three days.

Disney decided to release “Shang-Chi” only in theaters, where it was shown for 45 days before arriving at Disney +.

The film cost $ 150 million and grossed more than $ 432 million.

2. Venom: Carnage Freed

Just days after its premiere, Venom 2 received good reviews by experts in the United States.

Everyone agreed that it is not the movie that will revolutionize the superhero genre, but they rated it as funny film, with well-developed characters and eye-catching performances.

What seems to have liked the most to those who have seen it has been the relationship between Eddie and Venom, something that they point out as “super fun.”

On the day of its premiere, it achieved earnings of more than 90 million dollars in the United States. Once it left the theaters it registered globally just over $ 483 million.

If you haven't seen them,

3. Black Widow

Even with the option to watch it at home through Disney +, people hit theaters in record numbers the first weekend.

Disney reported that the film generated an estimated $ 80 million in theaters in United States and Canada; $ 78 million internationally; and $ 60 million from Disney + Premier Access rents.

In total, this film managed to raise for Marvel poco more than 379 million dollars.

If you do not know about Scarlett's lawsuit against Disney,

4. Fast and Furious 9

The ninth installment of the saga starring Vin Diesel in its first screening weekend got $ 70 million in theaters in the United States and Canada, Friday through Sunday.

‘Fast and Furious 9’, which reunited Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodríguez, his wife on the screen, was released in more than 4 thousand cinemas.

At the local level, it raised $ 173 million, but around the world the production company Universal made $ 726 million.

5. A place in silence 2

During the promotion, the actor and protagonist John krasinski He assured fans of the film that it would offer new emotions and that any sound would make viewers uncomfortable.

After being delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic, ‘A Silent Place 2’ was shown in theaters starting on May 28 only in theaters for 45 days and then it went to streaming on Paramount + ‘.

Worldwide it took the not inconsiderable figure of almost 298 million dollars.

6. No time to die

‘No time to die’ marked the farewell to Daniel Craig in his role as James Bond, Agent 007.

This film also suffered arrears, first because of creative differences and then because of the covid health crisis.

The first criticisms, before being released to the general public, indicated that it was one of the best James Bond of the Daniel Craig era and it served as a more than worthy send-off with an 'unexpectedly emotional' plot.

During its opening weekend in the United Kingdom, it broke the franchise’s record for the opening weekend, earning about 25 million pounds ($ 34 million). Universal specified that it was the first Hollywood premiere to exceed 100 million dollars worldwide excluding China among its opening markets.

In the end, ‘No Time to Die’ took $ 765 million.

7. Eternals

Marvel introduced new superheroes to the screen for its Cinematic Universe.

With a cast led by Angelina Jolie and Mexican Salma Hayek, the film grossed around $ 71 million at box offices in the United States and Canada during its first weekend.

Eternals, which cost about $ 200 million to produce, opened strongly abroad and grossed $ 90.7 million in 46 international territories. The movie it was not released in China despite being directed by a filmmaker from that country.

In total it took $ 386 million.