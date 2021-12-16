Teva awards 11 solidarity initiatives in health

Rafael Borràs, Director of Communication and Institutional Relations of Teva and host of the gala.

has awarded 11 initiatives thatwith the delivery of theThese awards, one more year, have recognized the work of entities and associations, public and private, that develop solidarity projects that help the patient and their families to manage the disease in a more positive way.

“Our responsibility as the company that treats the most patients in the world goes far beyond offering medicines, our mission is to be leaders working to improve patients’ lives. For this, Teva wants to recognize and reward, one more year, 11 projects that strive to improve the lives of patients with support services “, he says Juan Carlos Conde, CEO of the company in Spain.

Rafael Borràs, Director of Communication and Institutional Relations of Teva and host of the gala, adds that improving patients’ lives are at the center of everything Teva does. “Apart from awarding 11 wonderful initiatives, during this event we also pay tribute to all healthcare professionals, patient associations, caregivers and volunteers who dedicate part of their lives to helping others, often through small gestures, because apart from big projects, humanization are also small gestures, actions, words that can comfort the person who suffers, that can make them feel better, that small action can often be a “click” that makes a person’s life change ”.

With eleven o’clock in this edition, there are already 66 solidarity initiatives who are part of the family of the Human Health powered by Teva, with a total endowment that amounts to 198,000 euros. Specifically, the winners this year take place in the Community of Madrid, Aragon, Andalusia, Extremadura and Catalonia.

“We are extremely satisfied and happy to have received so much affection and so much welcome with a large number of applications this year as well, all of them with a great deal of care and human quality. For this reason, choosing the winners has been a difficult task for the almost 900 people who make up the Teva Spain family who, with a lot of sensitivity and responsibilityWe have had to select the 11 that best reflect these values ​​”, added Juan Carlos Conde.

Initiatives awarded in 2021 by Teva

Each awarded initiative has received a donation of 3,000 euros to continue developing the project.

· “By your side”: Spanish Association of People Affected by Lymphoma, Myeloma and Leukemia (Aeal). With the aim of facilitating the access of the most disadvantaged people with diffuse large cell lymphoma to CAR-T therapies, this program includes the financing of travel and hotel expenses during the necessary time that implies treatment, psychological care and accompaniment in the management of the different hospital procedures derived from this moment of the oncological process. It is the first and only national program of its kind for this type of patient, who has to face a very important economic and emotional impact and, in some cases, unaffordable.

· “Don’t let the stroke break your life”: Aragón Ictus Association (AIDA). The project is aimed both at patients who have suffered a stroke and their relatives who live in the province of Zaragoza. It is composed of workshops for psychological support and counseling for families, occupational therapy and physiotherapy for the development of functional autonomy.

· “Arrupe, a home heals”: Fundación Padre Garralda-Horizontes Abierta. It is an initiative that welcomes homeless people who suffer from an illness or have just left a hospital admission in the house that the foundation has in Alcobendas and they need a home where they can recover and receive adequate health care that require their vulnerability and physical dependence. The multidisciplinary team of the Foundation also supports these disadvantaged people in the social area, guiding and preparing them for their social reintegration through the development of social and personal skills.

· “Take care”: Extremadura Oncology Association (AOEx). The organization develops a series of workshops, from yoga to dance, that have a psychoeducational and experiential approach for cancer patients in the region to help them cope in the best possible way diagnosis of cancer in any of its stages.

· “Psychology for ALS sufferers and their families”: Spanish Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (adELA Madrid). Patients suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, for which there is no curative treatment, present various symptoms, among which both physical and emotional pain prevail. This suffering is also transferred to the caregivers, who make a great physical and psychological effort to handle their relatives or patients. Psychological work with them is essential in this disease. This project of the ADELA Madrid Association consists of offering those affected by this disease therapies developed by a psychologist with the main objective of emotionally stabilizing the patient and their family environment.

· “Working on emotions: T2E emotional stimulation therapy for people with Alzheimer’s”: Association of Relatives of People with Alzheimer’s (AFA Huelva). This project aims to offer patients with this disease a stimulation of all areas affected by the disease (cognitive, physical, functional, behavioral and social) with the aim of slowing down its evolution and try to make the affected person autonomous as long as possible. For this, some therapy sessions are carried out by Josefa Medero Rubio, a therapist trained and licensed specifically in T2E therapy, therapy with a registered trademark of the María Wolff Foundation. The sessions are carried out through group dynamics where a different emotion is worked on every day: confidence, optimism, fun, enthusiasm, tenderness, satisfaction, delight, happiness, empathy, admiration, gratitude, etc.

· “Home occupational therapy for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in times of Covid-19”: Association of Relatives of Alzheimer’s Patients Zaragoza (Afedaz). The objective of the project is to promote the autonomy and mental and social well-being of people affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, as well as their family environment, and slow down the loss of capacities that have been aggravated by the Covid19 pandemic, maintaining the evolutionary stage of the disease as long as possible. For this, from the Home Occupational Therapy developed by the Association of Relatives of Alzheimer’s Patients Zaragoza (Afedaz) different intervention techniques are used: cognitive stimulation, orientation to reality, sensory stimulation, reminiscence therapy and life review.

· “Taking care of you”: Spanish Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (adELA). The Home Help Service (SAD) of the Spanish Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (adELA) is a service aimed at facilitating the development or maintenance of personal autonomy of all people with this disease, helping to prevent individual or social deterioration and promote favorable conditions in family and coexistence relationships, contributing to the integration and permanence of people in their usual environment through appropriate intervention and personal, socio-educational and / or social support. The SAD consists of attentions aimed at personal care and hygiene, facilitating mobility in the home and outside it, providing company, advice for the development of personal skills and adequate life habits.

· “Comprehensive care for people with multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases”: Catalan Association of People with Multiple Sclerosis (La LLAR).

This project allows us to offer through different specialized, individualized and continuous services, the treatments in the biophysical, psychological and social health fields necessary for the maintenance or improvement of the quality of life of patients with Multiple Sclerosis and their relatives. Its professionals carry out a home care service where all those basic needs of the affected person are covered at home: information and social counseling, psychological, family and basic care at home, occupational therapy in the home environment and active participation in activities of leisure, among others.

· “Parental support program within the operating room during anesthetic induction improves patient safety and humanization of Medicine in pediatric surgery”: La Paz Children’s University Hospital. This project consists of allowing parents to accompany their children during anesthetic induction, playing an active reassuring role in permanent contact with the child, determining the impact on patient safety (quality of induction, postoperative agitation and postoperative behavioral changes) . The results of the parental support project within the operating room during the anesthetic induction of the Surgical Block of the La Paz Children’s Hospital show that children, when accompanied by their parents, have much less stress and anxiety upon entering the operating room, which helps greater cooperation in anesthetic induction with up to 7.5 times more probability of achieving better induction quality with lower anesthetic requirements.

· “Little patients, great readers”: Fundación Cultura en Vena (Madrid). It is a reading incentive program for children and the elderly in hospitals. This project aims to create a digital library of stories or micro-stories created by and for child and adolescent patients (from 7 to 16 years old), whose use and enjoyment will be extended to geriatric patients. To do this, the creation of stories by hospitalized children will be encouraged through a series of creative writing video workshops for managing emotions. The aim of these stories is that other hospitalized children can enjoy these stories and this helps them improve their mood and better manage their emotions. They also include the geriatric patient as the recipient of the stories, reinforcing the natural connection between children and the elderly.