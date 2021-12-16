Tampico Madero and Atlante did not hurt each other in the Ida Final

Everything will be defined at the Azulgrana Stadium. The champion of the Expansion League will be defined next Saturday in Mexico City because Tampico Madero Y Atlante They could not hurt themselves in the first episode of the series, although both squads had their chances of danger.

The first minutes were of analysis between both teams, where they took many precautions not to be surprised by the rival.

Almost at the end of the first half, the Colts managed to open the scoring with a shot of Ramiro Costa after a filtered pass; nevertheless, the play was annulled by the assistant due to an out of place of the Argentine attacker.

The visitors knocked on the door again on a corner kick, where Jonathan Sanchez rose and finished with his head, but the goalkeeper of Tampico, Marco MillánHe leaned back to contain the danger.

For the complementary part, Gerardo Espinoza made some changes to try to empower the team, managing to have a greater presence in the Barça area, but without enough force to take advantage of the Vuelta game.

The Crab He was within inches of finding his reward when in a center, Luis Loroña He took advantage of a bad start from goalkeeper Hernández and finished off with a header to place the ball against the goalkeeper’s foot, but the defender Elbis souza He deflected the ball on the goal line, drowning out the screams of the Tamaulipas Stadium attendees.

