Taking you on a trip to Greece? Play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for free this weekend

If you have no plans for this weekend, you can feel free to pack. Assassin’s creed odyssey be available for free from December 16 at 10:00 a.m. to December 20 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). In this way, Ubisoft invites players to immerse themselves in ancient Greece to celebrate its 35th anniversary. This free version is available on PC (Ubisoft Connect), PlayStation, Xbox and Google Stadia. Rayman origins is another game that you can also find for free.

Assassin’s creed odyssey free this weekend

“Choose your destination in Assassin’s creed odyssey“writes Ubisoft on its official website. “Go from marginalization to glory by embarking on an odyssey to discover the secrets of your past and change the fate of ancient Greece.” As we say, all players who want to try the game for free will be able to do so from tomorrow until December 20 at 8:00 p.m. So as not to lose a moment, we can download the game from now to have it ready tomorrow when the servers open.

As is often the case with these types of promotions, Ubisoft allows users to keep your progress if they finally decide to buy the game. In this way, everything that you advance during the weekend will stay with you if you make the jump to the premium version. Plus, this offer comes just as the crossover DLC for Odyssey with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which invites us to know two new stories.

An adventure in ancient Greece

In Assassin’s creed odyssey We embark on an epic through a Greece loaded with mythology. Players can play Alexios or Kassandra to travel with them through the legendary corners of this region. This installment has a dialogue system so that we can make our own decisions, as well as a huge exploration facet to get lost in these lands. In addition, we can immerse ourselves in naval battles and enjoy renewed combat.

“Assassin’s creed takes us to ancient Greece with an ambitious open world action RPG adventure that a year later repeats practically the same successes and defects of ‘Origins’ “, we wrote in our analysis. We also invite you to consult our guide tips and tricks.