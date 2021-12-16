Surgeons successfully transplant pig kidneys into two people

Photo : Nicolas Asfouri / AFP ( Getty Images )

Scientists are getting closer and closer to a breakthrough in organ donation. Researchers from New York University (NYU) have announced that they transplanted a pig kidney into a human for the second time with no short-term problems, after its initial success two months earlier. However, some clinical trials of this technology are likely to be lacking.

The procedure was performed in late November by a surgical team from NYU Langone Health Academic Medical Center. As with the first procedure, doctors transplanted a kidney from a genetically modified pig into a living human body. The kidney was not attached to its normal position in the body, but rather to the blood vessels in the upper leg. Afterwards, he covered himself with a protective shield while the researchers observed him for 54 hours. During those hours, the kidney appeared to function normally and there were no signs of rejection from the person’s body.

The first transplant, made in october, involved a human recipient considered brain dead who was about to be removed from life support; the recipient’s family agreed to help with the investigation. This time, according to the team’s announcement, the recipient was a functionally dead organ donor who was kept on a ventilator. The donor was found with the help of LiveOnNY, a nonprofit group that reportedly has inscribed to 6.5 million organ donors in the New York City metropolitan area, United States.

“We have been able to replicate the results of the first transformative procedure to demonstrate the continuing promise that these genetically modified organs could be a renewable source of organs, for many people around the world who are waiting for a gift that saves their lives,” said the surgeon leader Robert Montgomery, director of NYU’s Langone Transplant Institute, in a release of the University.

Animal-to-human transplantation, or xenotransplantation, has been a goal wanted for a long time in medicine. One of the many challenges these transplants face is that the organs of even closely related mammalian species can have subtle but important differences, which would quickly lead to rejection by the host body. A major limitation of donated pig organs is that pigs (and many other mammals) naturally produce a sugar called alpha-gal, which humans do not produce. But the pigs used by the NYU team were genetically engineered by Revivicor, a subsidiary of United Therapeutics Corporation, not to produce alpha-gal, which in theory makes them safe for human use.

Although xenotransplantation is controversial, opinion polls have suggested that most would accept the technology if it were widely available. For now, however, that possibility is still a long way off. Both surgeries were part of an ongoing NYU research project to test the feasibility of their approach, and more studies will be needed to justify the jump to trials with real patients who would benefit from the donation. But if all this work were worth it, xenotransplantation could save the lives of many people who die annually while languishing on the transplant waiting list.

“With additional studies and replications, this could be the way forward to save thousands of lives each year,” Montgomery said.