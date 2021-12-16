‘Succession’ and ‘Mare of Easttown’ top 2021 Critic’s Choice Awards nominations

It is likely that Succession and HBO’s Mare of Easttown are the series we’ll hear the most about next awards season. It can be said, from the large number of nominations that both accumulated in the 27th edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards, that it is a bit pioneering. That’s eight for the drama about the dysfunctional Roy family and five for the shocking crime drama starring Kate Winslet. More surprising, however, is the excellent result obtained in this first phase by the horror series Evil Paramount +, also in contention with five nominations.

Other of the most nominated productions are Only Murders in the Building from Hulu, Ted lasso, Apple TV +, The Good Fight, by Paramount +, This is us, from NBC, and WandaVision, from Disney +, each of which will have four chances to take home the result. Also noteworthy are the three nominations -including the best drama- of the Netflix phenomenon series Squid Game. Winners will be announced on January 9.

Here is the list of nominees:

BEST DRAMA

Evil

For all mankind

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

The Good Fight

This is us

Yellowjackets

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This is us

Mike Colter, Evil

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Chiara Aurelia, Cruel summer

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Katja Herbers, Evil

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Justin Hartley, This is us

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Andrea Martin, Evil

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Christine Lahti, Evil

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Susan Kelechi Watson, This is us

BEST COMEDY

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso

The Great

The Other Two

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Iain Armitage, Young sheldon

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Elle Fanning, The Great

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Sandra Oh, The director

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex education

Brett Goldstein, Ted lasso

Harvey Guillen, What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Ray Romano, Made for love

Bowen Yang, Saturday night Live

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!

Molly Shannon, The Other Two

Cecily Strong, Saturday night Live

Josie Totah, Saved by the Bell

Hannah Waddingham, Ted lasso

BEST MINISERIES

Dopesick

Dr. Death

It’s a sin

Underground railroad

Maid

Midnight mass

Mare of Easttown

WandaVision

BEST ACTOR IN A FILM OR LIMITED SERIES

Olly Alexander, It’s a sin

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

William Jackson Harper, Love life

Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Hamish Linklater, Midnight mass

BEST ACTRESS IN A FILM OR LIMITED SERIES

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Thuso Mbedu, Underground railroad

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM OR LIMITED SERIES

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Zach Gilford, Midnight mass

William Jackson Harper, underground Railroad

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Christian Slater, Dr. Death

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR FILM

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

BEST FOREIGN SERIES

Acapulco

Call my agent!

The Money Heist

Lupine

Narcos: Mexico

Squid Game

BEST ANIMATED SERIES