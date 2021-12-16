‘Succession’ and ‘Mare of Easttown’ top 2021 Critic’s Choice Awards nominations
It is likely that Succession and HBO’s Mare of Easttown are the series we’ll hear the most about next awards season. It can be said, from the large number of nominations that both accumulated in the 27th edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards, that it is a bit pioneering. That’s eight for the drama about the dysfunctional Roy family and five for the shocking crime drama starring Kate Winslet. More surprising, however, is the excellent result obtained in this first phase by the horror series Evil Paramount +, also in contention with five nominations.
Other of the most nominated productions are Only Murders in the Building from Hulu, Ted lasso, Apple TV +, The Good Fight, by Paramount +, This is us, from NBC, and WandaVision, from Disney +, each of which will have four chances to take home the result. Also noteworthy are the three nominations -including the best drama- of the Netflix phenomenon series Squid Game. Winners will be announced on January 9.
Here is the list of nominees:
BEST DRAMA
- Evil
- For all mankind
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
- The Good Fight
- This is us
- Yellowjackets
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown, This is us
- Mike Colter, Evil
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Chiara Aurelia, Cruel summer
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Katja Herbers, Evil
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- MJ Rodriguez, Pose
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Justin Hartley, This is us
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Andrea Martin, Evil
- Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
- Christine Lahti, Evil
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Susan Kelechi Watson, This is us
BEST COMEDY
- Hacks
- Insecure
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted lasso
- The Great
- The Other Two
- What We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Iain Armitage, Young sheldon
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Sandra Oh, The director
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Ncuti Gatwa, Sex education
- Brett Goldstein, Ted lasso
- Harvey Guillen, What We Do in the Shadows
- Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
- Ray Romano, Made for love
- Bowen Yang, Saturday night Live
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!
- Molly Shannon, The Other Two
- Cecily Strong, Saturday night Live
- Josie Totah, Saved by the Bell
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted lasso
BEST MINISERIES
- Dopesick
- Dr. Death
- It’s a sin
- Underground railroad
- Maid
- Midnight mass
- Mare of Easttown
- WandaVision
BEST ACTOR IN A FILM OR LIMITED SERIES
- Olly Alexander, It’s a sin
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- William Jackson Harper, Love life
- Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Hamish Linklater, Midnight mass
BEST ACTRESS IN A FILM OR LIMITED SERIES
- Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Thuso Mbedu, Underground railroad
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM OR LIMITED SERIES
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Zach Gilford, Midnight mass
- William Jackson Harper, underground Railroad
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Christian Slater, Dr. Death
- Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR FILM
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
BEST FOREIGN SERIES
- Acapulco
- Call my agent!
- The Money Heist
- Lupine
- Narcos: Mexico
- Squid Game
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
- Big mouth
- Bluey
- Bob’s burgers
- Q-Force
- The Great North
- What If…?