Study confirms the efficacy of Guselkumab in patients with psoriatic arthritis

The tolerability of Guselkumab was confirmed in psoriatic arthritis patients previously exposed to tumor necrosis factor inhibitors.

At 24 weeks, more than 44% of the group assigned to Guselkumab achieved a 20% improvement in the American College of Rheumatology (ACR20) criteria.

Guselkumab is a tolerable and effective treatment option for psoriasic arthritis in patients who have previously not responded well to factor inhibitors tumor necrosis, according to a new study posted posted on Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases.

Although the positive risk-benefit profile of guselkumab observed up to week 24 was maintained for one year, the evidence in the real world will provide more information on the maintenance of guselkumab long-term in patients with inadequate response to inhibitor factor of tumor necrosis“, stated Dr. Laura C. Coates, from the University of Oxford, in Oxford, UK, and their co-authors.

Previous studies indicated that anti-interleukin-23p19 monoclonal antibody improved outcomes in patients with psoriasic arthritis, even after one year, but some uncertainty remained regarding the strikingly similar level of efficacy in previously naïve patients biopharmaceuticals and treated with factor inhibitors tumor necrosis.

Guselkumab is approved for the treatment of adults with moderate or severe plaque psoriasis who are eligible for systemic treatment or phototherapy and adults with psoriasic arthritis active.

“In previous studies that established guselkumab as a treatment option for psoriasic arthritis, the strange thing was that the results were quite equivalent, “stated Dr. Eric M. Ruderman, professor of medicine and associate chief of clinical affairs in the Department of Rheumatology at the University of California. Northwestern University, In Chicago, U.S.

“We really had no idea how well it worked in patients who had failed others. biopharmaceuticals, which is where you would expect a drug with a new mechanism to be used when it falls into a specific disease category. “

“It is not surprising that in this study the overall response rate was slightly lower than in the other two trials, “said Dr Ruderman, who was not involved in the study. study. “You can’t really compare it across studies, but it does fit what you might expect: people who have previously failed a inhibitor factor of tumor necrosis might be a little less likely to respond to guselkumab, compared to someone who has not received a inhibitor factor of tumor necrosis“.

When asked about possible follow-up studies, Dr. Ruderman noted that “the missing piece to the puzzle is that we still have no way of comparing this to others. biological products.

The next step would be to find out, in a single trial, what happens if some people are treated with factor inhibitors. tumor necrosis and others with guselkumab.

Just to try and give us context. Is it equivalent? Is it less effective? More effective? Where does it fit? Without this information, rheumatologists they may have a hard time knowing who is the right person for this drug and how often to use it. “

To evaluate the efficacy and tolerability of guselkumab in patients who had previously taken factor inhibitors tumor necrosis but they had suspended it for ineffectiveness or intolerance, the researchers began a study randomized and double-masked called COSMOS in 84 European centers from March 2019 to November 2020.

The 285 patients of the study52% of whom were female, with a mean global age of 49 years, were assigned to two groups: guselkumab (n = 189) or placebo (n = 96). A total of 88% of all patients had used a inhibitor factor of tumor necrosis, 12% had used two.

The group assigned to guselkumab received 100 mg injections at week 0, week 4, and then every 8 weeks through week 44; the group assigned to placebo received injections at weeks 0, 4, 12, and 20, followed by 100 mg of guselkumab at weeks 24, 28, 36, and 44.

Patients with less than 5% improvement from baseline in counts of tender and swollen joints at week 16 met the criteria for early switch to “start or increase dose of a concomitant medication allowed until the dose maximum allowed at the discretion of the doctorAt the end, 88% of the patients in the group assigned to guselkumab and 83% of the group assigned to placebo they completed the study.

At 24 weeks, more than 44% of the group assigned to guselkumab achieved an improvement of 20% or more in the criteria of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR20), compared to just under 20% of the group assigned to placebo, a difference of almost 25% (95% confidence interval [IC 95%]: 14.1% to 35.2%; p adjusted for multiplicity <0.001).

At 48 weeks, almost 58% of the group assigned to guselkumab had reached ACR20; of the 51 patients in the group assigned to placebo that they had started taking guselkumab at week 24, 55% reached ACR20 at week 48.

Up to 24 weeks, 80 patients in the group assigned to guselkumab (42%) and 46 patients in the group assigned to placebo (48%) presented Adverse effects; only 3.7% and 3.1% showed Adverse effects bass, respectively.

The Adverse effects most common in the group assigned to guselkumab at that time consisted of nasopharyngitis (5%) and upper respiratory infection (4%), which occurred with a similar frequency (5% and 3%) in the group assigned to placebo.

The authors recognized the limitations of their study, which include imbalances in baseline characteristics, such as gender and weight, as well as the fact that the study COSMOS was restricted to European patients and therefore this may limit generalizability.

Furthermore, although the pandemic of COVID-19 may have increased significant deviations near the end of the study, the authors point out that “most were related to the time of the consultations for the study and they had no effect on effectiveness. “

