Steven Spielberg’s youngest son to make his film leading role debut

It is not something strange that the children of the great director Steven Spielberg (74) choose to follow his path. Now, it is the turn of Sawyer Spielberg, who will debut in a leading role in Honeydew, a terror movie.

After making several small performances in some of his father’s films, such as Pentagon Archives, Indiana Jones Y the kingdom of the crystal skullSawyer, 28, will take on the role of Sam, a young man who sets out on a road trip with his girlfriend Rylie (Malin Barr) and who will suffer a series of strange events.

Although some of the family members had already followed in the footsteps of the renowned producer within the cinematographic world, the decision of the youngest of the boys was surprising, since he demonstrated tastes related to the theater. He was seen in works such as Extinction, Safe or Ana Frank’s diary, roles he played on the stages of New York.

Something curious: There are no agency photos of Sawyer, nor does he use social media. Their motto: the less exposure, the more peace. He had enough with his father’s world fame …

The public also heard about other children, such as Sasha (32), the girl who, although now decided to dedicate herself to music under the name Buzzy Lee, also participated in films created by her father, such as The terminal, Munich or Indiana Jones.

Destry Allyn Spielberg (24), another of five children, made her film debut three years ago with the feature film Mass hysteria. Finally, there is also Theo (31), who like Sasha decided to dedicate himself to music after collaborating with his father in some of his productions such as Munich.



Spielberg and his partner Kate Capshaw. (AP)

Instead, both Max (35) and Mikaela (24) preferred to take a different course from their environment. Max is dedicated to designing video games and Mikaela is Steven’s controversial daughter who had expressed her desire to become a porn star.

After the news of his youngest son’s debut, there is now cause for celebration for Spielberg. Is that The last few months were not the best for the filmmaker, who in December of last year had to obtain a restraining order against a woman who had threatened him with death several times.

Sarah Char is the lady who harassed Steven for months through messages from social networks and it was even found that she tried to buy a weapon to end not only the life of the producer, but also that of his family. The court order prevents the woman from being within 100 meters of him, his wife Steven and their children, as well as continuing to try to communicate with him through any means.

That wasn’t just the bad time the Spielberg family had to live through. In early 2020, her daughter Mikaela spent 12 hours in jail, after a domestic complaint was filed against her, in which she was accused of violence against her partner and fiancé, Chuck Pankow, 24 years her senior.

Steven Spielberg (73) and his wife Kate Capshaw (66) have been considered for three decades “one of the most solid and powerful couples in Hollywood.” The filmmaker and actress married in 1991 and together they raised a large family of seven children, two from their respective previous relationships, three biological and two adopted.

