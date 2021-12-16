Steven Spielberg’s youngest son makes film debut with horror movie

The youngest son of acclaimed director Steven Spielberg makes his feature film debut with a horror film. After making several cameos in some of his father’s films like The Pentagon Archives or Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Sawyer Spielberg will demonstrate his artistic talents with his first starring role in Honeydew, a horror film of the most creepy, as it has been possible to glimpse in the trailer.

-Arrested Mikaela, the most controversial daughter of Steven Spielberg

VIEW GALLERY





Sawyer, 28, plays the role of Sam, a young man who goes on a road trip with his girlfriend Rylie (Malin Barr) in which they are surprised by a series of strange events. Until now the interest in cinema of Spielberg’s youngest son was unknown. While some of his family members had already followed in his father’s footsteps on the big screen, Sawyer had leaned more for the theater in works like Extinction, Safe or The Diary of Anne Frank on the stages of New York.

Sawyer Spielberg is the youngest son of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw. The couple married in 1991 and they have seven children in total. Jessica capshaw, 44, who is the daughter of Kate’s first marriage to Robert Capshaw, whom the filmmaker sponsored after marrying his current wife; Max spielberg, 35, born of the filmmaker’s marriage to Amy Irving; the three children they had in common, Sasha, 32, Sawyer, 28 and Destry, 24; as well as two other adoptees, The O, 31 and Mikaela, 24.

-Steven Spielberg goes around the world in ‘almost eighty days’ in his luxury superyacht, Seven Seas

-Steven Spielberg buys Bette Davis’ Oscar at auction

VIEW GALLERY





Spielberg’s Unknown Family

Steven Spielberg is one of the most powerful men in the film mecca, but discretion has always been his maxim and he has wanted the members of his family to be the ones to choose if he wants to be known or stay in the shadows. The filmmaker’s children have made different decisions about their professional career. The most controversial has been their daughter Mikaela, adopted by the couple when she was a baby in 1996, and who was arrested last year accused of domestic violence.

Jessica Capshaw is known worldwide for her performance in grey’s Anatomy like Dr. Arizona Robbins. Sasha from his childhood he also took part in his father’s films The terminal, Munich or Indiana Jones, but Now he has decided to dedicate himself to music, where he calls himself Buzzy Lee. Destry Allyn made his film debut three years ago with a feature film indie, Mass hysteria, in addition to shooting some shorts like Rosie, in which she has acted as an actress, director and producer. Sawyer He was also drawn to acting and after acting for years in the theater he is now trying his hand at the movies. However Max He has chosen to dedicate himself to designing video games. And finally, The O who is also dedicated to music after having helped his father in the section of some of his films such as Munich.







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this one, subscribe to our newsletter here.