Steven Spielberg’s production company follows Tom Holland’s grace with the title ‘Spider-Man: Phone Home’

Tom Holland is currently filming ‘Spider-Man 3’, the third installment focused on his MCU superhero. If all goes well, the title could hit theaters by the end of the year, and the production is certainly still mysterious; Virtually no details of the plot are known, which has given rise to numerous theories about possible appearances and connections between universes. There is so much uncertainty around that the official title of the film has not even been confirmed. Holland took advantage of it to circulate a title, ‘Spider-Man: Phone Home’, probably as a joke. And the joke turned out well, as it soon spread everywhere, unleashing laughter among the fandom.

It is an ingenious proposal, since it plays with the word “house”, present in the title of the two previous parts, but above all because it serves as a nod to the iconic phrase that ET pronounces over and over again to return to his home. in ‘ET, the alien’. Thus, Taking advantage of the stir that caused the title on the network, Amblin, the producer of the director of the 1982 film, Steven Spielberg, wanted to join the joke on Twitter: “We already did, spider head. (You can borrow our Speak & Spell if you need help building a communicator to call Aunt May home)”he wrote.

Been there, done that, Web-Head. (You can borrow our Speak & Spell if you need help constructing a communicator to phone home to Aunt May.;))@ TomHolland1996 @MarvelStudios #ETPhoneHome #SpideyPhoneHome https://t.co/z964r2z3I5 ? Amblin (@amblin) February 23, 2021

For those who do not know, the Speak & Spell was a very popular toy among children that served to teach them to spell correctly. ET took this object from the house to build the famous telephone that he used later to communicate from Earth with his family. So the internet has gifted Spider-Man fans and all the generations that Spielberg’s film has marked, a small connection between these two beloved universes. A connection that hopefully is just a preview of all that are to come in the new ‘Spider-Man’ film.

The most ambitious movie

One of the few important details that has already been revealed is that we will see a link between Spider-Man and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the confirmed names in the cast, in addition to Holland, Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned).. Much has been speculated about the possibility of seeing a meeting between the last Peter Parker with those of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, although Holland later denied it to the disappointment of many.

However, he did not do so in another of his last statements when he sat down with Yahoo, as they left a lot of expectation: “The film is incredibly ambitious, and I am delighted to say that we are getting it done.”he stated to the delight of fans.