Steven Spielberg, the director with the absolute look

The ’80s and the director and producer would give us works of pure emotion and adventure, perhaps his most personal work about the family, his family. The separation of his parents was a moment of great sadness in his adolescence, his imagination was creating characters that were going to emerge in his cinematographic works, the absence of the father, the terrifying stories with which he scared his sisters. All this landed in a film that had been brewing from the Close Encounters of the Third Kind, ET The Extraterrestrial (ET, 1982), perhaps his most personal work. It is in this film where he explores the absence of his father and how is the impact of a family in the American suburbs of the time, and the only way of escape for the protagonist boy, Elliot, is the arrival of an alien, where the adventure, the extraordinary and emotion go hand in hand and he gives us a film that marked the childhood of many.

At that time he also began to produce films, among which a horror film Potergeist (Poltergeist, 1982). This film directed by Tob Hooper and written largely by Spielberg himself, was a highly controversial shoot, so much so that it is said that the film ended up being directed by Spielberg himself, but does not appear in the credits as director. There are many stories behind this film that I will tell in another column. During this time he produced films such as Gremlims (Gremlims, 1984) and Back to the Future (Back to the Future, 1985) and directed Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1984). Beyond the undoubted success of the director, he began to seek recognition from the specialized critics and his peers, and it is there that he directs The Color Purple (The Color Purple, 1985), a mature drama, with Woopie Woldgberg and Danny Glover, Based on the novel by Alice Walker. The film received 11 Oscar nominations, and won none; a very strong message from the Academy, which did not welcome a director who was dedicated to entertainment directing a mature and thoughtful film. But this setback did not stop the director, only empowered him, and ended this decade with Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 1989), with Harrison Ford and Sean Connery.

In the early ’90s, Spielberg premiered Hook (Hook, 1991), who always declared that it was his favorite Disney story, but if there is something that marked this decade it was Jurassic Park (Jurassic Park (1993), based on the novel by Michael Crichton, dinosaurs broke the box office and began a saga that is still very much in force to this day, but that same year his masterpiece would arrive, a very risky and personal project, Schindler’s List (Schindler’s List, 1993 A black and white film that recounts what happened during World War II. In a documentary, Robin Williams, a friend of the director, said that he called him every day to give him strength to continue filming, since such crude scenes Like the one in the crematorium, it left Spielberg exhausted. The same director has confessed that when he was little he denied being a Jew because of the mistreatment he received from other children, so this project was very difficult to carry out. And finally it came the so deserved and expected Oscar for the director, who was always relegated for being considered a director of blockbusters. But incredibly, Spielberg is not a man who can stay still, and in 1997 he released Amistad, a film about slavery and in 1998 his other great work would arrive, considered one of the best war films made up to that time, Rescuing the Private Ryan (Saving Private Ryan, 1998). As a gem of this film, the scene of the Normandy landing, known as D-Day, in the first minutes of the film, is a display of all the director’s talent as he starkly shows us images of the war in the first person. This film earned him his second Oscar.

In the 2000s Spielberg would premiere Artificial Intelligence, a film that Stanley Kubrik began to write, followed by Catch Me If You Can and Minority Report. In 2004 La Terminal premiered, a film different from the ones he had been making, as a curiosity, the production was not allowed to film at the airport, so a monstrous set was ordered to be built simulating the airport. It continued with the premiere of War of the Worlds and the fourth installment of Indiana Jones. Already in the second part of the ‘2000, he gives us War Horse, where he takes the theme of World War I, The Adventures of Tintin and Lincoln.

In 2018 he premiered Ready player One, a work that sums up his love for the ’80s and’ 90s and pop culture, which he has so much to do with.

Spielberg is a director who does not know how to stand still, he directs, produces, writes and inspires new generations, and this year he is premiering Amor sin Barreras (West Side Stories, 2021), his version of the 1961 classic. Spielberg was a pioneer in the seventh art, his way of seeing life through the lens, made him one of the most influential directors of his time and a lover and defender of cinema like few others, which can be summed up in this sentence: “Every time I see a movie in the cinema is magical, no matter what its plot is. ” Thanks Steven Spielberg for so much cinema.